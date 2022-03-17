Opening of a 4-star hotel, educational and sports facilities in Dushanbe city

TAJIKISTAN, March 17 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe Rustami Emomali on March 17, at Mirzo Tursunzade street, Shohmansur district of the capital, commissioned the "Rumi Hotel and Residences".

A modern 4-star hotel built by domestic entrepreneurs in accordance with the master plan of the city of Dushanbe with the latest design and in accordance with the art of national architecture, has 84 deluxe rooms and standard rooms for 168 persons.

With the commissioning of a modern hotel in the capital, more than 50 people are provided with permanent jobs and good wages. The purpose of the construction of a 4-star hotel is to further improve the tourist infrastructure of the city of Dushanbe, which will allow serving domestic and foreign tourists at a high level. The hotel is furnished with all the necessary equipment, and the services meet international standards.

Next in their visit route in Dushanbe, President Emomali Rahmon and Chairman Rustami Emomali put into operation a private preschool institution "Zakia" at Sokhili Street, Firdavsi district. The total area of the facility is 2743 square meters, and the building itself is built on an area of 1108 square meters. The facility consists of a basement and 3 floors, designed for the education and upbringing of 140 children.

It was reported that training in the new institution will be organized in two languages - Russian and English, and the recruitment of educators will be carried out on a competitive basis, taking into account their professional skills.

In the Sino district of the city of Dushanbe, an additional educational building was inaugurated by the leaders of the country in an educational institution, private gymnasium "Kafolat".

The head of state, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that an additional educational building in an educational institution, private gymnasium "Kafolat" is foreseen for 432 students in one shift with accommodation in the basement of sports and tennis halls, classrooms on the second - fourth floors, at a high quality level with the national architectural designed and in accordance with modern requirements. It was built by the founder of the gymnasium, patriotic entrepreneur Ismatullo Isoev.

There are 18 classrooms in the additional educational building. The building is connected to the Dushanbe heating station. Additional classes are equipped with the necessary educational equipment. In the new building, it is planned to train only primary school students - from grades 1 to 4.

Further, at the Varzishgaron street of the Sino district of the capital, the sports hall "Kokhi Olymp" ("Olympic Palace") was put into operation by President Emomali Rahmon and Chairman Rustami Emomali. This magnificent sports palace was built by "Safed-Dara" CJSC at a cost of 12 million somoni, its main hall with a capacity of about 1000 seats is designed for training and competitions in football, basketball, volleyball and tennis at the national and international levels. "Kokhi Olymp" consists of a basement and 3 floors, the total area is more than 3 thousand square meters.

25 people are provided with permanent jobs in the sports hall "Kokhi Olymp".