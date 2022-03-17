Meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

TAJIKISTAN, March 17 - On March 17, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

At the meeting, the subject of discussion was the issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Nations and its structures, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the cooperation of the Republic of Tajikistan in the framework of the United Nations Convention on the Status of Refugees and called the fruitful cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees an example of Tajikistan's relations with the specialized structures of the United Nations.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the issues of further improving the legal framework for the cooperation process, creating appropriate legal instruments and bringing the national legislation of Tajikistan in line with international standards.

In connection with the recent events in Afghanistan, which led to a deep political, economic, social and humanitarian crisis in this country, it was proposed to continue fruitful working contacts to provide targeted humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the parties also constructively discussed other issues of mutual interest.