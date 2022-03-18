Macao Museum of Art holds the exhibition of century-old Shiwan ceramic figurines by renowned masters from Saturday (19 March)

MACAU, March 18 - The Macao Museum of Art (MAM), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will hold the “Exhibition of Shiwan Ceramics from the MAM Collection” on the 4th floor of the MAM from 19 March (Saturday), featuring 33 pieces/sets of ceramic figurines from the MAM collection that were created by renowned masters from the Qing Dynasty until modern times. The exhibition runs until 13 November. All are welcome to visit.

The Shiwan artworks by renowned masters featured in this exhibition were created in the Qing Dynasty, Republican period and 1980s-1990s, including the Iron-Crutch Li figurine by Qing master Huang Bing; the unique original self-statues by Chen Weiyan; ridge figurines produced by a flower pot workshop in Qing Dynasty; six large-scale character figurines created by Pan Yushu and Chen Weiyan owned by Portuguese collector Manuel da Silva Mendes (1867-1931) in Macao, which are also masterpieces of the innovation stage of Shiwan ceramics in the early Republican period; drawings of the figurines designed and made by Pan Yushu in Macao; works created in the 1980s-1990s by Liu Chuan, the first craft master after the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the second-generation craft masters Liu Zemian, Liao Hongbiao and Zhuang Jia, and the third-generation craft masters Pang Wenzhong, Liu Xueling and Liu Zhaojin; as well as artworks produced by academic masters Liu Ousheng and Mei Wending, who are known for their distinctive new styles.

The exhibition features a selection of representative ceramic figurines created by masters in different periods, showcasing the artistic characteristics of Shiwan ceramic figurines at different stages, and allowing the public to have a clear overview of the development of these figurines.

In the early years of establishment of the MAM, the collections of Shiwan ceramic collections were mainly from the Luis de Camões Museum, which primarily included character and animal sculptures by masters of traditional art and various glazed containers and objects from the Ming and Qing dynasties, of which the sculptures previously collected by Manuel da Silva Mendes are the most representative. In addition, thanks to the generous donations by Lei Loi Tak from Macao, and K. Y. Lau, Diana Lau and K. P. Mak from Hong Kong, MAM has added more artwork to its collection that were created by modern and contemporary masters of innovative styles and has therefore gained a broader and more representative collection of Shiwan ceramics.

The Macao Museum of Art is open daily from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm), including public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information about the exhibition, please visit www.MAM.gov.mo. For enquiries, please contact MAM through tel. no. 8791 9814 during office hours.

In cooperation with the epidemic prevention efforts of the SAR Government, all visitors must wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, scan the Venue QR code (venue code) and present a valid “Macao Health Code” of the day. The event will be arranged in line with the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and appropriate measures will be taken.