“41st Macao Green Week” commences on Sunday

MACAU, March 18 - Organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), the 41st Macao Green Week will commence in Avenida da Praia, Taipa at 2:00 p.m. on March 20 (Sunday). The theme of this year is “Passing on the love of nature to build a beautiful city together”. The public are welcome to participate in the series of green activities and booths to be held during the Macao Green Week.

The opening day activities include a number of themed booths, including “Our ancient trees”, “Native tree species of Macao”, “Don’t let reptiles run wild”, “Wetlands of Macao”, “Birds of Macao”, “Tips for camping”, “Workshop on planting lotus flowers”, “Miss Flower’s nature classroom and workshop”, etc., and the distribution of plants, which is very popular with the public. These activities will bring a fulfilling and educational leisurely holiday to the public.

To encourage the public of Macao to get more in touch with nature and enjoy outdoor green facilities, IAM especially arranges for fee exemption from March 20 to 27 for the following facilities: Hac Sá Off-Roading Track – Young Children Zone and the children’s electric car grounds in Chunambeiro Park and Montanha Russa Park. The public are welcome to bring their children to play in these facilities.

For information about the mentioned activities, please browse the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo, Macao Nature website https://nature.iam.gov.mo or the thematic website of the “41st Macao Green Week” https://nature.iam.gov.mo/greenweek2022, or call 28337676 and 28880087 for enquiries.