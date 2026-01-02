Macao Special Administrative Region’s 3rd Round of Talent Recruitment Programmes public briefing session will soon be open for registration

MACAU, January 2 - To facilitate public understanding of the details and application procedures for the 3rd Round of Talent Recruitment Programmes, the Talent Development Committee will organise two public briefing sessions. The first session is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on 15 January 2026, with registration open from 3 to 10 January. Individuals from around the world who are interested in applying for the programmes are welcome to participate.

The Macao Special Administrative Region Government has launched the 3rd Round of Talent Recruitment Programmes, which will run from 2 December 2025 to 1 December 2026. The Programmes continue to accept applications globally under nine programmes targeting three talent categories, namely: the High-End Talents Programme, four Outstanding Talent Programmes and four Advanced Professionals Programmes. These programmes are aligned with the following key industries: Big Health, High-Tech, Modern Finance, as well as Cultural, Sports and Other Industries.

To enhance the public understanding of the programmes, following the earlier briefing sessions for enterprises, the Talent Development Committee will organise two public briefing sessions. The first session will be held at 11 a.m. on 15 January 2026. It will focus on introducing the application procedures, required documentation and key points for attention regarding the 3rd Round of Talent Recruitment Programmes. This will include an explanation of how applicants can utilise the upgraded functions of the e-application platform to better understand what documents are required for submission, thereby improving the accuracy of their applications. The session will also introduce the streamlined and fully digitalised approval process, which enables applicants to track the progress of their applications at any time. The briefing session will be accessible online as well, with simultaneous Portuguese interpretation provided.

The first public briefing session will accept registrations from 10 a.m. on 3 January 2026 until 5 p.m. on 10 January 2026. Individuals interested in applying for the programmes may register via the dedicated webpage (https://trplatform.cdqq.gov.mo/latest-news/en/briefingsession) and choose to attend the briefing session either in person or online. Successful registrants will be notified by email on or before 13 January.

The second public briefing session will be held on 6 February 2026. It will be accessible both in person and online, with simultaneous English interpretation provided. Registration will be open from 10 a.m. on 26 January 2026 until 5 p.m. on 2 February 2026. Interested parties are invited to register via the dedicated webpage within the aforementioned period.