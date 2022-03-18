Submit Release
News Search

There were 117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,115 in the last 365 days.

Public Health Officials Announce 7,467 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,467 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 123 deaths since March 11, 2022. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,053,185 cases, including 33,198 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.  The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  Since March 11, 2022, laboratories have reported 596,385 specimens for a total of 56,328,379.  As of last night, 528 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 88 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 11-17, 2022 is 1.3%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 11-17, 2022 is 1.2%. 

A total of 21,273,924 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,104 doses.  Since March 11, 2022, 56,726 doses were reported administered in Illinois.  Of Illinois' total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 68% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.   

All data are provisional and will change.  Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic.  To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

You just read:

Public Health Officials Announce 7,467 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.