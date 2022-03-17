Senate Bill 1126 Printer's Number 1490
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1490
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1126
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, MASTRIANO, MENSCH, STEFANO, COLLETT,
SCHWANK, KANE, BOSCOLA, COMITTA, MARTIN, ROBINSON, PITTMAN
AND ARGALL, MARCH 17, 2022
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 17, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in preliminary provisions,
further providing for definitions; in general powers and
duties of the Department of Human Services, providing for
employment opportunities, for pilot programs, for system
innovation, for simplify the system reports, for
strengthening in-home and community supports and companion
services, for intellectual disability and autism
transportation reform, for weighted licensure, for private
accreditation and licensure, for reinvestment, for assessment
accuracy and timeliness, for reports and for Information
Sharing and Advisory Committee; and making editorial changes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 102 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,
No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended to read:
Section 102. Definitions.--Subject to additional definitions
contained in subsequent articles of this act, the following
words when used in this act shall have, unless the context
clearly indicates otherwise, the meanings given them in this
section:
"Department" means the Department of Human Services of this
