Senate Bill 1126 Printer's Number 1490

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1490

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1126

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, MASTRIANO, MENSCH, STEFANO, COLLETT,

SCHWANK, KANE, BOSCOLA, COMITTA, MARTIN, ROBINSON, PITTMAN

AND ARGALL, MARCH 17, 2022

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 17, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in preliminary provisions,

further providing for definitions; in general powers and

duties of the Department of Human Services, providing for

employment opportunities, for pilot programs, for system

innovation, for simplify the system reports, for

strengthening in-home and community supports and companion

services, for intellectual disability and autism

transportation reform, for weighted licensure, for private

accreditation and licensure, for reinvestment, for assessment

accuracy and timeliness, for reports and for Information

Sharing and Advisory Committee; and making editorial changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 102 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,

No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended to read:

Section 102. Definitions.--Subject to additional definitions

contained in subsequent articles of this act, the following

words when used in this act shall have, unless the context

clearly indicates otherwise, the meanings given them in this

section:

"Department" means the Department of Human Services of this

