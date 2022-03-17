Senate Bill 1145 Printer's Number 1492
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1492
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1145
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, MUTH, L. WILLIAMS, SAVAL,
STREET AND KANE, MARCH 17, 2022
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 17, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), entitled "An
act providing for the administration of a statewide system of
vital statistics; prescribing the functions of the State
Department of Health, the State Advisory Health Board and
local registrars; imposing duties upon coroners,
prothonotaries, clerks of orphans' court, physicians,
midwives and other persons; requiring reports and
certificates for the registration of vital statistics;
regulating the disposition of dead bodies; limiting the
disclosure of records; prescribing the sufficiency of vital
statistics records as evidence; prescribing fees and
penalties; and revising and consolidating the laws relating
thereto," in birth registration, providing for certain
information prohibited.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), known
as the Vital Statistics Law of 1953, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 404. Birth Registration: Certain Information
Prohibited.--(a) No certificate of birth filed under this act
after the effective date of this section may identify the
child's sex.
(b) The prohibition under subsection (a) shall not apply to
