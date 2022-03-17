Submit Release
Senate Bill 1145 Printer's Number 1492

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1492

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1145

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, MUTH, L. WILLIAMS, SAVAL,

STREET AND KANE, MARCH 17, 2022

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 17, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), entitled "An

act providing for the administration of a statewide system of

vital statistics; prescribing the functions of the State

Department of Health, the State Advisory Health Board and

local registrars; imposing duties upon coroners,

prothonotaries, clerks of orphans' court, physicians,

midwives and other persons; requiring reports and

certificates for the registration of vital statistics;

regulating the disposition of dead bodies; limiting the

disclosure of records; prescribing the sufficiency of vital

statistics records as evidence; prescribing fees and

penalties; and revising and consolidating the laws relating

thereto," in birth registration, providing for certain

information prohibited.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), known

as the Vital Statistics Law of 1953, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 404. Birth Registration: Certain Information

Prohibited.--(a) No certificate of birth filed under this act

after the effective date of this section may identify the

child's sex.

(b) The prohibition under subsection (a) shall not apply to

