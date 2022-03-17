Senate Bill 1151 Printer's Number 1494

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - institution of higher education, the qualified professional

shall submit a report through the Safe2Say Program established

under section 1303-D of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30,

No.14), known as the "Public School Code of 1949."

(c) For the qualified professional to have a duty to warn

under this section, the threat must be made against a

specifically identified or readily identifiable victim.

( d) The following shall apply:

(1) If there is only one potential victim, the qualified

professional discharges the duty to warn by making reasonable

efforts to communicate the threat to the potential victim and

law enforcement.

(2) If there is more than one potential victim, the

qualified professional discharges the duty to warn by

communicating the threats to law enforcement. The qualified

professional may notify potential victims of the threat.

(3) If the threat involves a potential victim under

subsection (b), the qualified professional discharges the duty

to warn by satisfying the requirements under clause (1) or (2)

and submitting a report through the Safe2Say Program.

(e) Notwithstanding any provision of law, a qualified

professional may not be held civilly or criminally liable for

any action made in good faith in the discharge of the qualified

professional's duties under this section.

(f) As used in this section, the following words and phrases

shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection unless

the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Institution of higher education." An independent

institution of higher education, a community college, a State-

related institution or a member institution of the State System

