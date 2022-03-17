Senate Resolution 245 Printer's Number 1497
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - WHEREAS, Currently, the PIAA does not recognize girls'
wrestling as an official sport but has labeled it as an emerging
sport; and
WHEREAS, There are currently 32 states that have officially
sanctioned girls' wrestling; and
WHEREAS, The PIAA has expressed that at least 100 girls'
wrestling teams must organize before they can officially
sanction the sport and create a State championship for girls'
wrestling; and
WHEREAS, Thirty-four high schools in this Commonwealth have
already established a distinct girls' wrestling team; and
WHEREAS, These high schools include J.P. McCaskey, Easton,
Executive Education Academy, North Allegheny, Central Mountain,
Governor Mifflin, Annville-Cleona, Gettysburg and Brandywine
Heights, Delaware Valley, Western Wayne, Bald Eagle Area,
Parkland, Exeter, Souderton, Newport, Seneca, Milton, Cannon-
McMillan, Connellsville, Hanover, Honesdale, Penn Manor,
Chestnut Ridge, Big Spring, Greater Nanticoke, Warwick, Athens,
Wallenpaupack, Manheim Township, Kiski Area, Berks Catholic,
Southmoreland and Mercer; and
WHEREAS, SanctionPA is a grassroots effort by wrestling
leaders in Pennsylvania to work toward establishing girls'
wrestling as a sanctioned sport in Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, Wrestle Like A Girl, USA Wrestling, Pennsylvania USA
Wrestling, Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association, National
Wrestling Coaches Association, National High School Coaches
Association and the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National
Wrestling Hall of Fame have all participated as positive
collaborators in the aforementioned grassroots efforts; and
WHEREAS, Participation in wrestling on a high school level
