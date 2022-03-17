Submit Release
Senate Resolution 245 Printer's Number 1497

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - WHEREAS, Currently, the PIAA does not recognize girls'

wrestling as an official sport but has labeled it as an emerging

sport; and

WHEREAS, There are currently 32 states that have officially

sanctioned girls' wrestling; and

WHEREAS, The PIAA has expressed that at least 100 girls'

wrestling teams must organize before they can officially

sanction the sport and create a State championship for girls'

wrestling; and

WHEREAS, Thirty-four high schools in this Commonwealth have

already established a distinct girls' wrestling team; and

WHEREAS, These high schools include J.P. McCaskey, Easton,

Executive Education Academy, North Allegheny, Central Mountain,

Governor Mifflin, Annville-Cleona, Gettysburg and Brandywine

Heights, Delaware Valley, Western Wayne, Bald Eagle Area,

Parkland, Exeter, Souderton, Newport, Seneca, Milton, Cannon-

McMillan, Connellsville, Hanover, Honesdale, Penn Manor,

Chestnut Ridge, Big Spring, Greater Nanticoke, Warwick, Athens,

Wallenpaupack, Manheim Township, Kiski Area, Berks Catholic,

Southmoreland and Mercer; and

WHEREAS, SanctionPA is a grassroots effort by wrestling

leaders in Pennsylvania to work toward establishing girls'

wrestling as a sanctioned sport in Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, Wrestle Like A Girl, USA Wrestling, Pennsylvania USA

Wrestling, Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association, National

Wrestling Coaches Association, National High School Coaches

Association and the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National

Wrestling Hall of Fame have all participated as positive

collaborators in the aforementioned grassroots efforts; and

WHEREAS, Participation in wrestling on a high school level

