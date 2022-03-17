Submit Release
Senate Bill 1147 Printer's Number 1493

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1493

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1147

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, GEBHARD, BAKER, PITTMAN, MENSCH,

YUDICHAK AND J. WARD, MARCH 17, 2022

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MARCH 17, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 5, 2012 (P.L.1086, No.127), entitled

"An act requiring public works contractors and subcontractors

to verify employment eligibility; providing for the powers

and duties of the Department of General Services; prescribing

sanctions; and establishing good faith immunity under certain

circumstances," further providing for verification form and

for enforcement and sanctions; and establishing the Public

Works Employment Verification Account.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4(a) and (b) of the act of July 5, 2012

(P.L.1086, No.127), known as the Public Works Employment

Verification Act, are amended to read:

Section 4. Verification form.

(a) General rule for public works contractors.--As a

precondition of being awarded a contract for a public work, or

with respect to a contract that was awarded prior to the

effective date of this subsection but has not yet been executed,

prior to the execution of the contract, a public works

contractor shall provide the public body with a verification

form described in subsection (c), acknowledging its

