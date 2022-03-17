Senate Resolution 239 Printer's Number 1498
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1498
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
239
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, ROBINSON, SANTARSIERO, YUDICHAK, MENSCH,
KANE, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, STREET, SCHWANK AND COSTA,
MARCH 17, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 17, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Urging the Congress of the United States to impose further
retaliatory measures against President Vladimir Putin for his
unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine.
WHEREAS, On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir
Putin pursued an unprovoked and illegal crime of aggression into
neighboring Ukraine; and
WHEREAS, Russian forces under the leadership of President
Vladimir Putin, who serves as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of
the Russian Armed Forces, have killed Ukrainian civilians by
using explosive weapons in densely populated areas; and
WHEREAS, Russian aggression ordered by President Vladimir
Putin has already been met with widespread condemnation from the
President of the United States and members of the United States
Congress; and
WHEREAS, The aggression has also already been met with
widespread condemnation by over 87 countries; and
WHEREAS, Retaliatory measures have already been taken against
President Vladimir Putin and Russia both domestically and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18