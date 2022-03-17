Senate Resolution 239 Printer's Number 1498

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1498

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, ROBINSON, SANTARSIERO, YUDICHAK, MENSCH,

KANE, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, STREET, SCHWANK AND COSTA,

MARCH 17, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 17, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Urging the Congress of the United States to impose further

retaliatory measures against President Vladimir Putin for his

unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

WHEREAS, On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir

Putin pursued an unprovoked and illegal crime of aggression into

neighboring Ukraine; and

WHEREAS, Russian forces under the leadership of President

Vladimir Putin, who serves as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of

the Russian Armed Forces, have killed Ukrainian civilians by

using explosive weapons in densely populated areas; and

WHEREAS, Russian aggression ordered by President Vladimir

Putin has already been met with widespread condemnation from the

President of the United States and members of the United States

Congress; and

WHEREAS, The aggression has also already been met with

widespread condemnation by over 87 countries; and

WHEREAS, Retaliatory measures have already been taken against

President Vladimir Putin and Russia both domestically and

