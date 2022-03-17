Senate Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1496

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - WHEREAS, Early intervention, appropriate speech, physical and

occupational therapies and quality education programs enable

individuals with Down syndrome to adapt and thrive; and

WHEREAS, Thanks to advances in medical treatments and

continuing research, life expectancy for individuals with Down

syndrome worldwide has increased dramatically, with a large

majority living beyond 50 years of age; and

WHEREAS, Individuals with Down syndrome consistently prove

their ability to overcome obstacles; and

WHEREAS, With interventions, programs and the support of

family and community, individuals with Down syndrome attend

school and participate in postsecondary opportunities, with many

going on to college; and

WHEREAS, Many individuals with Down syndrome obtain full-time

employment, enter into marriage and participate in their

communities; and

WHEREAS, Individuals living with Down syndrome have excelled

in various fields, including becoming global influencers,

fashion designers, lobbyists, accomplished musicians, teachers,

leaders of large nonprofits and small business entrepreneurs;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize March 21, 2022, as "World

Down Syndrome Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the numerous

contributions that individuals with Down syndrome and their

families make not only in our great Commonwealth, but across the

globe.

20220SR0244PN1496 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27