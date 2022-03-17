Senate Bill 1153 Printer's Number 1495

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1495

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1153

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, MUTH, PITTMAN AND J. WARD,

MARCH 17, 2022

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MARCH 17, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible

organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing

of persons to distribute games of chance, for the

registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for

suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;

requiring records; providing for local referendum by

electorate; and prescribing penalties," in games of chance,

providing for payment; and abrogating a regulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, is amended

by adding a section to read:

Section 301.2. Payment.

(a) Methods.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a

licensed eligible organization:

(1) Must accept cash as a payment method for the playing

of games of chance.

(2) May accept a debit card as a payment method for the

playing of games of chance.

