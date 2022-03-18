On March 18, 2022, at approximately 8:15, a person driving Dodge Caliber, swerved to avoid roadkill, over-corrected, and then rolled their vehicle into a ditch near mile marker 185 northbound (Broadway exit in Bangor). Minutes later, a secondary crash involving a tractor-trailer unit was called in, traffic came to a halt and Maine State Police Responded. A second tractor-trailer unit came around the bend and was unable to avoid the traffic that had come to a halt and struck several other vehicles, which in turn struck more vehicles, involving 9 vehicles in total.

Two people were transported to St. Joseph's Hospital, were treated and released. One person was transported by an employer.

The crash remains under investigation, but no charges are expected. Despite the magnitude of the crash, the busy location, and the number of vehicles involved, with the help of Bangor Fire, Maine DOT, Maine DEP, and the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit, authorities were able to open a lane of travel relatively quickly. The rest of the interstate was re-opened around 11:30 a.m.