Governor Ivey Awards Grants for Law Enforcement Equipment in Five Counties

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $101,025 to help five law enforcement agencies purchase new or update existing equipment.

“New equipment can help police officers and sheriffs’ deputies be better prepared for what they may face on any given day as they work to protect and serve our communities,” said Governor Ivey. “I am pleased to assist these agencies in their efforts to keep their communities safe.”

The city of Greenville in Butler County is using $24,000 to replace old electronic stun guns used by the Greenville Police Department.

The city of Butler in Choctaw County is using $14,034 to purchase dash-mounted video cameras for Butler Police Department patrol vehicles.

The town of Maplesville in Chilton County is using $24,000 to purchase and install three automated license plate readers for the Maplesville Police Department. These devices allow law enforcement agencies to compare plate numbers against those of stolen cars or cars driven by people suspected of being involved in criminal activity.

With $24,000 in grant funds, the city of Tarrant in Jefferson County will purchase digital tablets, printers and mounting brackets for five patrol vehicles used by the Tarrant Police Department. This will enable the department to manage patrol routes more effectively.

A $14,991 grant to the Etowah County Commission will help start a self-sustainable Digital Forensics Center at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. The center will be made available to surrounding agencies for use in criminal investigations. The equipment helps extract and analyze information from cell phones.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. Additional grants to other police and sheriff’s departments will be awarded once applications are processed and reviewed.

“Governor Ivey and ADECA support the efforts of these municipalities and counties to assist their officers and deputies in serving and protecting their communities,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.

