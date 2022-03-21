Submit Release
Eggo Gives 1,000,000 Free Waffles To Consumers After Daylight Savings Time In Unprecedented Promotion

Nick Lachey's announcement on Instagram saying Daylight Saving Time. Is. Exhausting! That's why Eggo is giving away up to 1M free waffles on Monday 3/14 to help parents L’Eggo of the morning craziness. Keep an eye on @eggo_us socials.

Image from the L’Eggo with Eggo™ National Free Waffle Offer campaign stating "Mornings are hard. Scoring FREE waffles is not."

To help parents L'Eggo of stress after Daylight Savings Time, Eggo utilizes BARCODE BUCK$™ digital offers to award 1,000,000 free waffles.

This year we're giving away one million waffles – ten times the amount we gave away last year – to help even more parents L'Eggo with Eggo after Daylight Saving Time.”
— Joe Beauprez
AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delivering their promise to help parents win in stressful situations, Eggo has wowed consumers with a 1,000,000 free waffle giveaway. Research has shown that 74% of U.S. parents say Daylight Savings Time makes their lives more difficult. To combat the challenges brought on by the change of clocks on Daylight Savings Time, Eggo’s giveaway was perfectly timed and executed the day after. A special announcement about the giveaway was made by Nick Lachey, the 98 Degrees singer and actor, featuring a sneak into his mornings with his 3 kids.

In a company release, Joe Beauprez the Marketing Director with Eggo said "It's a rough morning for parents as their kids wake up grumpy, completely thrown off of their schedules… We want to help parents find small wins – because if there's one thing parents and kids can agree on in the morning, it's an Eggo waffle for breakfast. So, this year we're giving away one million waffles – ten times the amount we gave away last year – to help even more parents L'Eggo with Eggo after Daylight Saving Time.”

Consumers discovered the giveaway by following Kellogg’s® Eggo® social media account on Instagram, Facebook and/or Twitter. All consumers were eligible to receive directly on their mobile phones or computers the giveaway (pending availability and eligibility) in the form of BARCODE BUCK$™ offer, a marketing program introduced by TPG Rewards. The offer is structured as a single use offer containing a barcode, scannable at participating stores, and redeemable for one (1) free box of Kellogg’s® Eggo® waffles (10 count – Homestyle).

Brands know BARCODE BUCK$ to be an effective and efficient marketing tool for generating incremental sales of popular SKUs, issuing secure digital discounts and for stimulating trial of new products. BARCODE BUCK$ has been utilized by Eggo and other Kellogg’s brands, as well as numerous blue chip brands.

Benefits of BARCODE BUCKS for the Eggo Brand:
● Digital reward which can be retrieved directly on consumers’ phones
● Redeemable only for the specific product SKU(s) identified by the brand
● Totally secure and can’t be duplicated, eliminating opportunity for fraud
● Consumer purchases are trackable, enabling the gathering of first party data and can allow for capture of consumer information
● Demonstrated as highly effective earned media tactic for brands

About TPG Rewards
TPG Rewards is an established marketing technology company that develops loyalty and promotional programs for many of the nation’s largest consumer packaged goods brands, as well as for companies in other categories. In addition to BARCODE BUCK$ digital offers, TPG has pioneered innovations such as a Digital Receipt Validation System® , with response time in less than 12 minutes, and TAP – Touchless Engagement™ including the use of dual-purpose NFC chips to create intelligent packaging.

Brands engage TPG for their vast array of capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their unsurpassed attention to customer service.

See what else TPG has to offer by visiting their digital magazine, Best In Class Promotion Tool Kit.

Nick Lachey's ad announcement of the Eggo Giveaway on Instagram

