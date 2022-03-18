City of Columbus, Mississippi Launches “Pick It Up! Possum Town” Citizen-Led Litter & Pollution Abatement Initiative
April 2nd City of Columbus, Mississippi Pick It Up! Possum Town Litter and Pollution Abatement Event
ALL Columbus and Lowndes County Residents and Business Owners are Invited to Join the Pick It Up! Possum Town Event on April 2nd from 8:00 am Until 10:00 am
No one person can do this alone. Making Pick It Up! Possum Town a sustained success will take a collective and unified effort to make and keep Columbus clean, safe, and presentable forever.”COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Columbus, Mississippi, announces the launch of its citizen-led Pick It Up! Possum Town litter and pollution abatement initiative. Pick It Up! Possum Town Committee Chair Melissa Parsons invites ALL to support, participate, and sustain the Pick It Up! Possum Town event on April 2nd from 8:00 am Until 10:00 am to benefit ALL six Columbus wards.
— City of Columbus, Mississippi, Mayor, Keith Gaskin
“Our mission is to bring about and sustain a cleaner Columbus,” says Melissa Parsons, the committee chair for the Pick It Up! Possum Town litter abatement initiative. “Our efforts are not limited to picking-up trash but to keep Columbus clean and presentable to residents, visitors, and travelers for generations to come.”
The Pick It Up! Possum Town committee has volunteer assembly and supply locations in each of Columbus’ six wards where participants can pick up cleaning and safety supplies, including trash bags, gloves, high-visibility vests. Once properly equipped, volunteers will proceed to city council-person designated clean-up zones within their respective wards.
Pick It Up! Possum Town assembly and supply locations are the Townsend Community Center at 826 15th Street South in Ward 1, the East Columbus Gym at 222 Lawrence Drive in Ward 2, Sale Elementary School at 520 Warpath Road in Ward 3, the Sim Scott Center at 909 20th Street North in Ward 4, the Farmer’s Market at 150 North 2nd Street in Ward 5, and Bluecutt Park at 3491 Bluecutt Road in Ward 6. Additionally, Columbus residents and business owners who can’t attend a Ward clean-up are encouraged to Pick It Up! at home and in their neighborhood and post before and after images of their clean-up activities on Facebook.
The latest Pick It Up! Possum Town information is available on its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/pickituppossumtown), the City of Columbus, MS-Mayor’s Office Facebook page (www.facebook.com/CityofColumbusMS), and the City of Columbus Website (www.thecityofcolumbusms.org). Our immediate need is for volunteers to pick up litter in their Wards on April 2nd or at their homes and neighborhoods, distribute flyers, and like and share the Pick It Up! Possum Town Facebook pages.
The Pick It Up! Possum Town Committee, Mayor Gaskin, and Columbus’ city council members contend that residents and anyone passing through Columbus are affected by its litter and pollution. “We trust that a movement amongst our citizens in the city and the county that band together with their leaders will impact facing and changing why litter and pollution occurs,” says City of Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin. “No one person can do this alone. Making Pick It Up! Possum Town a sustained success will take a collective and unified effort to make and keep Columbus clean, safe, and presentable forever.”
