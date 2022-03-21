Catawba Two Kings Casino in North Carolina Goes Mobile with Playersoft’s Enrollment App
The Catawba Two Kings Casino near Charlotte, North Carolina, has used Playersoft’s Mobile Enrollment application to increase its player's club registrations.
We are excited to have deployed Playersoft so we could hit the ground running with players club membership right at opening,”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The casino opened in July 2021 and quickly deployed the enrollment system to optimize its Lucky North loyalty program by driving membership acquisition. The goal of the Mobile Enrollment application is to build the players club membership by giving casino staff the ability to register new players from anywhere on the property which makes it convenient for the players and reduces long lines at the club.
— Michael Ulizio
The Catawba Nation opened the temporary gaming facility while it plans the development of its permanent casino resort. The casino started out with 500 gaming machines and in December expanded to 1,000 machines, including a number of electronic table games. The expansion was driven by customer demand in the Charlotte area, which has been very exciting for the operation.
When new guests arrive at the facility, they are often eager to start playing and immediately dash to their favorite machine instead of first going to the Lucky North Club. This is where mobile enrollment comes in.
Two Kings team members can approach these guests with an offer to enroll them into the players club, which takes just a few seconds via the award-winning iPod Touch app. With a quick scan of the guest’s driver’s license, a player’s card is presented, and the patron never has to walk away from the game they are playing. Alternatively, casino team members can enroll new players upon entering the casino to make it more convenient.
Delaware North, a gaming and hospitality company that is a consultant on the project to the Catawba Nation and its gaming authority, recommended the use of Playersoft.
“We are excited to have deployed Playersoft so we could hit the ground running with players club membership right at opening,” said Michael Ulizio, president of the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority. “With the Playersoft platform, we were able to launch a pre-enrollment module on our website, which allowed us to grow our loyalty membership prior to opening Mobile Enrollment continues to provide our Lucky North Club with value every day.”
With health safety in mind, the Playersoft team was able to provide remote training for the Two Kings staff. Team members mentioned that the training they received was invaluable as they were able to learn about best practices from experienced Playersoft trainers. The technology company has installed Mobile Enrollment at over 100 other casinos, which allows them to convey that knowledge to their customers, especially during go-live operations at new properties.
“We are thrilled to be working with both Catawba Two Kings Casino and Delaware North. We are proud to have them as our first customer in North Carolina,” said Playersoft CEO Hunter Hunstock. “It’s great to see them using Mobile Enrollment at the temporary facility to build up their player database while the new resort completes construction. It’s a smart business decision and the players are going to have the opportunity to earn some great incentives along the way.”
What’s more, Playersoft Mobile Enrollment will be installed at Delaware North’s Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis, Arkansas, in 2022.
About Delaware North
Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across four continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com
About Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort
Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort is being developed by the Catawba Nation at a 17-acre site at 538 Kings Mountain Blvd. in Kings Mountain, N.C. The site is near Interstate 85 Exit 5 and about 35 miles west of Charlotte. A temporary “pre-launch” gaming facility opened July 1, 2021, with 500 gaming machines to provide an initial opportunity for patrons to game with limited food & beverage and other guest amenities. An expansion of that facility with 500 additional games, including electronic table games, opened Dec.15. At full buildout, the casino resort project is expected to create thousands of construction and permanent jobs in the region.
Jatonia Ziegler
Playersoft, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn