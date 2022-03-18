Biddeford High School Pi Guy is Back

It’s early March at Biddeford High School and just like pre-pandemic years, the Pi Parody has returned. Since 2007, Jon Jacques, a Biddeford High School math teacher, has been rewriting the lyrics to popular songs in an attempt to entertain current and former students. Once a year Jacques celebrates Pi-Day (March 14th) with his classes, and shares his yearly creativity on social media.

For many songs, Jacques has grabbed the microphone and recorded the songs himself, and for others he has relied on the Biddeford Singers, the school’s top vocal group. After a hiatus in 2021, Jacques wanted to really make an impact. For the first time, in a display of school unity, Jacques sang with the Biddeford Singers for this year’s song, and the Jazz Band played the music for the track and video. Some of his most popular renditions include “The Pi Memorizer” to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger”, Pi-Rational Rhapsody to Queen’s mega hit, and I Will Know Pi to Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive”.

This year, he has gone to the archives and is proud to present “I Learned About the Number Pi” (a fun take on Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard it Through the Grapevine”.

Personal side of Pi Day 2022: Pi-Guy gets his crown

Over the years I have done a few noteworthy things to celebrate pi day personally. I have shaved my goatee into the pi symbol and shaved pi into my hair a few times (symbol and digits in separate years). I have sculpted a 5 foot tall pi symbol out of snow and written pi in the snow more times than I can remember. How to top all of that was the question that I have had on my mind for a while. This year I no doubt have done that. I shaved my head completely and visited Eye Of Henna tattoo in Portland for a temporary tattoo of pi. The driving force behind this was of course some shock value. While my favorite day of the school year drew nearer, I thought I could really have an impact on things if I tied my antics to a fundraiser. So I decided to do just that. With so many good causes out there I thought it would be fitting with my new “henna pi crown” that it goes to someone fighting cancer so I chose a colleague’s husband as the beneficiary.

Here is the YouTube link: Pi-Guy gets his crown