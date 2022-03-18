Easton Elementary School Offers Students a Book Vending Machine

Easton Elementary School Principal Erin Ireland and Easton School Department Business Manager Kim Hall discovered a fantastic idea to both generate excitement about reading at the elementary level, and promote being a good citizen and role model.

Every time a student at Easton Elementary School is seen going above and beyond their abilities, or are caught doing a good deed, their teacher administers an “Inchy Token” for the Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine. They then call home to deliver the good news of their reward, and are brought to the book vending machine to deposit the token and bring home a free book. This has immediately ramped up excitement for reading, and is further instilling the desire to be a good citizen.

“This creative program has been a huge success in our elementary school,” said Easton School Department Superintendent Mark Stanley.