WEBINAR: Improving School Climate in K-12 Schools (March 31)

The Federal School Safety Clearinghouse is hosting a webinar on March 31 at 3:00 PM on school climate featuring strategies, guidance, and resources for kindergarten through grade 12 (K-12) schools.

The session will feature guest speakers from the U.S. Department of Education Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and the National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments.

Presenters will provide an overview of how communities can improve school climate, help prevent acts of violence, and strategies that lead to improved behavioral and academic outcomes.

School climate refers to the quality of school life and is a broad, multifaceted concept that involves many aspects of the student’s educational experience. Research suggests that a positive school climate can lead to a significant decrease in the likelihood of crime, aggression, and violent behavior. Therefore, schools and districts should implement social, emotional, and behavioral support systems to create a climate that supports and responds to student behavior.

The discussion will feature additional school safety-related resources available through SchoolSafety.gov, as well as a Q&A session.

When: March 31, 2022, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT

Adobe Connect (access link to be provided one day in advance of the event) For: K-12 School Superintendents and Principals, School and District Administrators, Teachers and School Staff, School Counselors and School Psychologists, Emergency Management, and Parents

Registration: https://schoolclimatewebinar.eventbrite.com

If you have any questions, please contact the School Safety team at SchoolSafety@hq.dhs.gov.