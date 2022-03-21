Information-Filled Manufacturing Industry Podcast Episodes Posted for Listeners and Viewers on JacketMediaCo.com
Listen in iTunes, Google Play, JacketMediaCo, Spotify, Blubrry, iHeartRadio or Watch on YouTubeFAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JacketMediaCo has posted manufacturing and business podcasts at www.jacketmediaco.com to keep listeners and viewers informed and current on development in the industry about developing trends, supply chain issues, new technology, and ways to break through the glass ceiling.
On Tuesday, March 15th, Senior Correspondent Norbert Ore discussed the Global Purchasing Manager's Indexes in the U.S., Asia, Canada, and potential manufacturing and supply chain impacts from the Russian invasion into Ukraine. Uncertainty is manufacturings' biggest headwind, and the reinvented supply chains rebuilt during the pandemic are now being rattled by new disruptions. Stay ahead of circumstances with this informative episode on Manufacturing Talk Radio at https://jacketmediaco.com/episodes/episode-640-the-global-purchasing-managers-index/
Also on Tuesday, Hazard Girls host Emily Soloby interviewed Nouchelle Hastings, who thought she was going to be a doctor, but when she got to college she realized what she really wanted was a different kind of challenge and chose to pursue a career in business development. Today she is the holder of two prestigious accolades; Women of the Year, and Most Powerful and Influential Black Professional in South Florida! Nouchelle discusses what her fascinating career path has looked like, including her 12 years in the construction management industry, working with Paul Newman, running Omega Tactical with her husband, and founding her own organization; Women Empowering Women in Development. Nouchelle also opens up about the abuse that she experienced at the hands of her ex-husband, and how she took back her power and stepped into her boldness to become the influential leader that she is today! *Please Note: This episode contains sensitive content regarding Domestic Violence.* Tune in at https://jacketmediaco.com/episodes/nouchelle-hastings/
On Wednesday, March 16th, Fran Brunelle, host on The WAM Podcast, discusses the Fashion Industry with Samantha Tollworthy. With 100 billion items produced every year, it’s no surprise that the fashion industry is known as the second most polluting industry on the planet. From the crops grown and processed to the dyeing and transportation involved, Samantha Tollworthy — founder of USA-made sock company Teddy Locks — is working to reduce that fashion footprint by building a fully sustainable, high-quality hosiery brand. Samantha talks about why she left her dream job to chase her passion for sustainability, and why she chooses to work directly with the supply chain, running her entire company from North Carolina. Fran and Samantha also touch on the delicate balance between motherhood and brand ownership, especially when Samantha’s daughter and sock brand were born around the same time and at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Before Teddy Locks, Samantha was a Marine Biologist and Wildlife TV Producer. Her motivation in founding the Green America certified sock brand was to help fight climate change and the war on waste. Building Teddy Locks literally from the fiber up, Samantha and the brand have now recycled more than 14,000 plastic bottles by turning them into luxuriously soft socks. Hear this fascinating discussion at https://jacketmediaco.com/episodes/samantha-tollworthy/
On Friday, March 18th, Mike Kotzian, Managing Director of Kivnon USA shares the latest developments in Autonomous Guided Vehicles for factory floors, warehouses, and distribution centers to handle materials from storage to production lines to inventory with a small footprint to expand the utility of AGVs for specialized load handling. This episode can be heard at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/
About JacketMediaCo:
JacketMediaCo (JMC) is an independent producer of podcasts, including Manufacturing Talk Radio, The WAM Podcast, and Hazard Girls, which are posted weekly, and Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman that is posted monthly. JMC has created more than 800 podcasts in both audio and video that are available on YouTube and podcast apps, including Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, C-Suite Radio, Blubrry, and other listening platforms. https://jacketmediaco.com/
About Manufacturing Talk Radio:
Manufacturing Talk Radio is a weekly podcast presenting breaking news, technology developments, business trends, and economic forecasts with industry experts, business executives, thought leaders, academics, association officials, and government representatives about the topics of greatest interest to small, medium, and large manufacturing companies.
Hosts Lew Weiss and Tim Grady create casual conversations with guests that are in-depth, insightful, and informative and are intended to educate and often entertain any listener working in or aligned with the manufacturing industry. Comments from guests include:
• “We want to thank Tim and Lew and the wonderful team at Manufacturing Talk Radio for our chance to talk about CMMC and the struggles facing manufacturing and cyber security. It was extremely helpful in promoting our message and expanding our business. Everyone on our team thinks the world of your team and your mission. Keep up the great work.”
• “The podcast interview was absolutely awesome, truthful and you guys walked us through a very real and appreciated discussion.”
• “I have been a frequent guest on Manufacturing Talk Radio over the years and deeply appreciate the interaction and quality. The importance of the manufacturing community can't be overestimated and this show provides insights and observations rarely seen in other media. The people brought to interact are truly the thought leaders in the industry and Tim and Lew bring them to the audience in an up-close and personal way.”
The podcast has been listed as a "must listen" among the top manufacturing podcasts and can be found at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/ with video episodes posted on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/Mfgtalkradio
About The WAM Podcast:
The WAM Podcast is a discussion forum where empowered women interview empowered women who share their personal and professional experiences while progressing on their career path, providing guidance, insight, and inspiration to women who may face similar challenges in the workplace. The podcast can be on your favorite podcast app or at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/women-and-manufacturing/
About Hazard Girls:
Host Emily Soloby, Founder and CEO of Juno Jones Safety Shoes, interviews women working in non-traditional fields about their career paths, covering topics such as balancing personal and work lives, issues they have encountered and how they have dealt with them, their biggest challenges, their biggest triumphs, advice for other women, and many other topics. The podcast can be on your favorite podcast app or at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/hazard-girls/
Lewis Weiss
All Metals & Forge Group / Manufacturing Talk Radio
+1 973-808-8300
email us here