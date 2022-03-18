Submit Release
Gordon McKernan to Host Live Autograph Signing with Kayshon Boutte at Modesto in Baton Rouge

Boutte and McKernan encourage fans to come to Baton Rouge’s Modesto restaurant on Match 25 to meet Kayshon Boutte and get his autograph.

McKernan encourages all to bring their jerseys, footballs, LSU memorabilia, or even a crumbled-up receipt to get an autograph from Boutte.

LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan and Tigers Football star Kayshon Boutte will appear together for a live signing at Baton Rouge’s Modesto restaurant on Friday, March 25.

The powerhouse attorney and football phenomenon’s partnership began a few months ago when Boutte signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with McKernan. Since securing the deal, McKernan and Boutte’s partnership has proven to be an exciting endeavor for both parties.

In February, Boutte, alongside four of his fellow Tigers Football teammates, all of whom have also signed NIL deals with McKernan, joined McKernan for a commercial for Super Bowl LVI. Kayshon Boutte, Gregory Brooks, Miles Frazier, Malik Nabers, and Kyren Lacy showed Louisiana that McKernan’s partnerships are nothing short of a thrill.

Boutte and McKernan encourage fans in and around Baton Rouge to bring their jerseys, footballs, LSU memorabilia, or even a crumbled-up receipt to Baton Rouge’s Modesto restaurant on Burbank Drive on Friday, March 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. to meet Kayshon Boutte and get his autograph. Click here to register for free.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries please call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

