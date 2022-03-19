Kubernetes is 2022’s Rising Star

ITU Online K8s' initial release was mid-2014 while a stable release followed in 2021. With the help of ITU Online’s Kubernetes training series, you can pursue your desire to get certified, land a new role, learn some new tricks and potentially net you some more cash.

Kubernetes AKA K8s is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA, USA, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While not entirely new to the stack game, its initial release being mid-2014 while a stable release followed in 2021, Kubernetes builds on 15 years of running Google’s workloads as well as the imperative contributions of the open sources community. This open-source system is essential for any DevOps professional to get friendly with.

Kubernetes is projected to continue to grow and expand its cloud infrastructure by leaps and bounds this year - so here are 3 development predictions to watch for 2022:

Voted Most Likely to succeed

Due to the huge move to the cloud-based infrastructure in years past, Plenty of companies' interests were peaked by K8s’ cloud-based solutions. That “Return-to-office” pipe dream business had in 2021? Yeah, not happening. Companies were begrudgingly contrived to implement long-term remote working strategies and systems to ensure efficiency, sustainability, and perhaps most importantly, retain their employees seeking cubicle freedom! Kubernetes is projected to take lead in the business platform tech stack as varied business applications move into the platform space.

Easy Peasy - Lemon Squeezy

Kubernetes was originally developed to take the resentfully difficult task of managing modern cloud applications and making it a much smoother experience. With the rapid growth following the COVID-19 pandemic, development teams were able to quickly and effectively request resources they needed without the previously used request form - as all resources come from a shared infrastructure across teams. The convenience and dexterity of having databases in a cloud-native environment only solidify the ease and increased modernization of application management that teams are looking for in the new year.

Money - keep your hands off of my stack

We all like to save some cash, K8s’ can help with a department’s budgeting limit. Kubernetes and containers require less CPU and memory to run than VMs or hypervisors do. With recent cloud spend expanding, cost savings can be attained by enabling K8s’ scaling function and by taking advantage of correct node types. Some cloud providers are even offering cluster setups for only $10 a month. With a projected increase in the use of Kubernetes, it is likely we will see more cost-effective providers when it comes to cloud providers.

As the shift to cloud-based infrastructure continues the demand for cloud-native talent grows larger and fiercer. With the help of ITU Online’s Kubernetes training series, one can pursue their desire to get certified, land a new role, learn some new tricks and potentially net one some more cash.

Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA)