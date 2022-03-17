DevOps Driving Innovation Into 2022 And Beyond

ITU Online Kubernetes is a container-orchestration system that is poised to become a core tool of DevOps teams as it automates deployment, scaling, and maintenance of software applications running in containers. Many development teams have opted to merge cybersecurity with the continuous integration and continuous delivery of DevOps (DevSecOps).

A VPN is an essential component of IT security, whether one is just starting a business or are already up and running.

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DevOps is a reiterative cycle of software development and integration that has supplanted the antiquated approach of having separate “development” and “operations” teams. The DevOps approach has established itself as the linchpin of successful software development due to its truncating of the timeline from ideation to deployment. This is key as innovation isn’t necessarily the sole determining factor for success — innovating at a faster pace than your competition is. As the saying goes, the secret to success is not “working harder, but smarter;” in short, more efficiently. As we transition into 2022, here are 3 emerging trends that are propelling DevOps, and by extension, software development into the new year.

Serverless Computing

Although an available technology for several years at this point, the preeminence of serverless computing is poised to jump significantly in 2022 as an integral part of cloud applications. Serverless systems offer a host of advantages including being more cost-effective as well as being able to dynamically scale to rising, and ebbing, demand. For DevOps teams seeking to ramp up their productivity, going serverless will be a step in the right direction, and there may not be a better time to do so as the three largest cloud computing providers are rapidly expanding their services to meet a DevOps team’s needs.

Kubernetes

In parallel with the expansion of serverless computing will be rising popularity in containerization, and spearheading this will be Kubernetes. Kubernetes is a container orchestration system that is poised to become a core tool of DevOps teams as it automates the deployment, scaling, and maintenance of software applications running in containers. Although Kubernetes has established a foothold in the operations side of DevOps many experts are predicting that it will make headway in 2022 as a staple of the development side as well. In fact, cloud computing colossus AWS has already noticed and has announced a new set of augmented security measures to protect containers constructed via the Kubernetes.

DevSecOps

Unfortunately, as cloud computing platforms expand so do security risks. Further complicating things is the fact that traditionally, security was added to applications post-production. Now more than ever, this is a huge liability as every stage of the software pipeline opens up new white space for security failures resulting in compounding and amplification of security loopholes and vulnerabilities. For this reason, many development teams have opted to merge cybersecurity with the continuous integration and continuous delivery of DevOps (DevSecOps). This approach manifests as a “left-ward” shift in cybersecurity planning, design, and implementation in regard to the development pipeline, breaking the lag of the post-production security strategy by delivering a more secure application on an accelerated timeline.

Although these trends have been presented in the context of 2022, looking at the collective IT and software development landscape, one is only led to believe that they will continue to drive application development for the foreseeable future. For those interested in learning more about DevOps, Kubernetes, or even pursuing a career as an AWS cloud practitioner, We invite you to learn more at www.ituonline.com