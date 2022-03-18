IT Careers In 2022

ITU Online Almost 1/3 of U.S. workers under 40 are re-evaluating their careers and whether to pursue something else. ITU Online’s course offerings can help you reach your career goals, land that interview, and learn new skills.

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the dawn of a new year upon us, this is the time when many people are reassessing what they set out to achieve in the previous 12 months of 2021 and what they plan to achieve in 2022. For many, this reflection focuses on their career trajectory and centers on the questions of “where do I want to get to?” and “how do I get there?” Although this was certainly a common occurrence prior to 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has put more people in this position, as a recent study has concluded that close to 1/3 of U.S. workers under 40 are reevaluating their careers and whether to pursue something else.

That being said, the IT industry seems to be an attractive option to land in for those seeking a career change. Perhaps the most common reasons for seeking a career change are a better salary, more flexible work schedules, and the opportunity to realize creative passions. For career seekers weighing these 3 factors, it would be difficult not to take a long look at the ever-expanding IT field as to where they would want to land. Additionally, the IT field is recognized for offering in-demand, high-paying positions that don’t require you to return to school to earn a 4-year degree as a barrier to entry. The following are just a few examples of IT positions that someone seeking a career change in 2022 should be familiar with:

UI/UX Designer

UI/UX designers are responsible for the aesthetics, flow, and interaction of a website or app. UI/UX designers use their skills in typography, color theory, and composition to decide what font styles and colors to use, where the elements are located on the page or app, and how these elements react to user input, with the ultimate goal of engaging customers and increasing revenue. The UI/UX space is a sector of the IT industry that is expected to grow dramatically in the next few years, and as more and more companies need revamped and revitalized websites and apps to boost business, this is a great career path for creative types looking to apply their creative talents.

Web Developer

Web developers take the layouts that UI/UX designers create and bring them “to life” as a fully functioning website or application. Web developers build frontend and backend structures with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, NodeJS, ASP.net, python, and a host of other programming languages. Although commonly thought of as an “IT career”, the reality is a web developer can work as a part of any industry since essentially all businesses need an online presence, including the healthcare and finance industries. Additionally, for those who aren’t interested in building websites and apps, programming skills can prove very lucrative working as a blockchain developer in the burgeoning cryptocurrency market.

Cloud Architect

One of the biggest trends in IT over the past decade has been the transition to cloud-based computing and reading the tea leaves, one can only expect it to get bigger. Especially with tech giant Google investing substantial money and resources in a commitment to increase their market share in the cloud computing space. Cloud computing is an intricate platform involving many components like front-end programming, servers, networks, and databases. A cloud architect oversees all of these “moving parts” and ensures that after launch they continue to run smoothly. A cloud architect is one of the best-paid positions in IT with an average salary of more than $128,000.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity could be the most favorable sector to land in for those seeking a career change, and the number of open positions is only expected to increase. With essentially all businesses accepting and storing private information online nowadays, there is no shortage of opportunities for cybercriminals, which also means that cybersecurity professionals are more valuable than ever. Cybersecurity experts build and test the infrastructure of a business's online presence to eliminate vulnerabilities that cybercriminals can exploit. Good cybersecurity professionals are crucial to an online business as data breaches, which occur more frequently than ever, can end up costing millions of dollars – and that could be secondary to the corresponding loss of customer trust. Current statistics put cybersecurity as one of the most in-demand sectors, with close to 3.5 million vacancies.

If any of these possibilities have piqued your interest in a career change, you may want to purchase our Adobe XD course for creating UI/UX designs, our JavaScript fundamentals course for web development, our Google cloud certification course for those pursuing a position in cloud computing, or our CompTIA 3 course bundle for cybersecurity. A complete list of ITU Online’s course offerings can be found at www.ituonline.com