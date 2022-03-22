Polaris Aero’s Kellie Roby Earns CAM Certification, Will Speak at #SDC2022
Polaris Aero, a leading aviation safety software company, announces that Kellie Roby, Sales Executive, has become an NBAA Certified Aviation Manager.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Aero (polarisaero.com), a leading aviation safety software company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is pleased to announce that one of its sales executives, Kellie Roby, has become a Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) through the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).
According to NBAA, CAM certification demonstrates a recipient’s exemplary level of aviation industry knowledge and expertise. CAMs are dedicated to best practices in aviation management, and are continuously striving for excellence in aviation safety. The CAM program examines applicants’ knowledge and experience in leadership, human resources, operations, technical and facilities services, and business management.
Roby is highly gratified at becoming a CAM, and said that it has helped her more closely connect with Polaris Aero customers who are already pursuing these best practices in their safety programs. “I’ve been in my customers’ position, and I understand the nuances of what they’re aiming to achieve—safety-wise—and the challenges involved,” Roby shared. “It’s helped me connect with our customers on a more personal level.” Roby added that she welcomes the opportunity to work with Polaris Aero clients who also are pursuing their CAM certification, and are striving to implement those same, stringent safety goals in their own departments.
About Kellie Roby
At Polaris Aero, Roby helps flight departments of all sizes identify and address their safety challenges. Prior to joining the aviation software firm, she spent 10+ years working for both Part 135 and Part 91 operators. Her work included wide-ranging roles in FBO operations, piloting a Beechjet 400 and Hawker 800 aircraft, flight operations management and safety management. She most recently served as a Business Manager for a Part 135 charter and management company, for which she oversaw scheduling and charter sales.
Roby holds a BS in Aerospace with dual Pro-Pilot and Air Traffic Control concentrations from Middle Tennessee State University, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She prides herself on being a commercial multi-engine pilot who found her safety focus early in her flying career. She is a member of the North Texas Business Aviation Association, where she currently serves as a board member.
Roby to Present at #SDC2022
Next month, along with Pulsar Informatics’ Daniel Mollicone, Ph.D., Roby will be sharing her safety management expertise in a presentation entitled “Safety Management Systems, Fatigue Management and FRATs for Schedulers.” That will take place on April 5th, at the NBAA’s Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference (#SDC2022), in San Diego, California. “In our presentation, I hope to speak about the necessity of involving the whole team in best practices, and how high a priority it is in safety management,” Roby noted.
To learn more about Polaris Aero, call 1-480-999-3301 or visit polarisaero.com/contact. To attend #SDC2022, visit: https://nbaa.org/events.
About Polaris Aero
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). Through the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform, users have centralized access to all Polaris Aero applications, including FlightRisk and VOCUS SMS. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps aviation professionals learn valuable lessons before an incident occurs. Thus, they can achieve and maintain the highest level of organizational safety, while improving operational effectiveness and meeting international requirements. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.
Jill Henning
Forward Street Marketing
+1 6025026206
email us here