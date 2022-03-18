Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Economy Stays Strong Despite Pandemic & Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Unemployment Claims Hit 52-Year Low
Good economic news is good for business.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. economy keeps beating the pandemic and even geopolitical crises.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
The government reported this week that jobless benefits hit a 52-year low.
“That’s 52 years, not 52 weeks,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “The media reported that Americans filing new unemployment benefits fell in early March to a low not seen in more than half-century.
“The Labor Department’s numbers show strong demand for jobs, which will probably result in another month of job growth,” Gould added. “The government also reported an increase in manufacturing production in February with a strong upswing in homebuilding.”
Unemployment claims decreased by 15,000 in the second week of March to a seasonally adjusted 214,000. Two years ago in April, claims climbed to a record high of 6.149 million,
“Good economic news is good for business,” Gould said. “At NPI, we work with domestic and international health and wellness brands that want to launch new products in the U.S. consumer market.
“When these companies see strong job growth they believe it will translate into strong consumer spending,” Gould said.
To make product launches run as smoothly as possible, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which is a one-stop, turnkey operation that provides manufacturers with all the services they need to sell their brands in the U.S.
“We provide a sales team, logistical support, FDA regulatory compliance guidance, and a marketing agency to our clients,” Gould said. “We emphasize speed to market and affordability.”
Gould, who during more than three decades in the retail profession, has sold top brands to all the major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, GNC, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens.
“Our president, Jeff Fernandez, was part of the Amazon team in the early 2000s that established the health and wellness category for the online giant,” Gould said. “We also are veteran participants at annual ECRM events which allows us to promote our clients’ products to buyers from large and small retail chains in the U.S.
“Our competitive advantage is our experience and knowledge of product launches,” he said.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
