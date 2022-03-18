Florida Impact to End Hunger Named PSC Helping Hand

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Impact to End Hunger is improving lives by mobilizing Florida families against poverty. Through its outreach partnership with the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC), PSC information can help families access additional resources. This month, the PSC is naming Florida Impact to End Hunger as its Helping Hand to recognize the outreach partnership. “The PSC is pleased to partner with organizations, such as Florida Impact to End Hunger, that assist us in reaching clients who might benefit from our information,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Giles Fay. “Partnerships like this one allow the Commission to reach a wider audience of consumers that may benefit from helpful PSC information, such as Where to Find Help in Florida and Scam Alert: Protect Yourself.” At a recent virtual meeting between the PSC and Florida Impact to End Hunger representatives, the PSC provided information on the Lifeline Assistance communications discount program for eligible Floridians and on water and energy conservation strategies to share with the agency’s clientele. Each quarter, the PSC highlights a partner agency or organization whose clients can benefit from its outreach resources. Through these PSC Helping Hand partnerships, the Commission shares information to help consumers avoid utility scams in addition to helping with access to additional resources. “Wow, what an honor. We thank the PSC for this recognition,” said Kim Johnson, President/CEO of Florida Impact to End Hunger. “We’re on the frontlines of underserved communities, and we appreciate the PSC providing information that can help our clients.” The PSC regularly distributes materials to reach those who can benefit from information on hurricane preparedness, scam protections, and energy and water conservation. Look for this year’s PSC Helping Hand outreach partner recognitions on the PSC’s homepage, www.floridapsc.com , under Hot Topics. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.