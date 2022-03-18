Public input requested for proposed bridge replacement on U.S. 18 in Palo Alto County

AMES, Iowa – March 18, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed bridge replacement on U.S. 18, near Cylinder, over Prairie Creek, 2.8 miles west of the west junction of Iowa 15 in Palo Alto County.

The proposed project involves replacing the existing 60’ x 30’ continuous concrete slab bridge with a triple 12’ x 8’ x 108’ reinforced concrete box culvert.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2024.

Through traffic on U.S. 18 will be detoured using Palo Alto County Road 370th Street, N-60, B-20 and Iowa 15. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed project, contact Shane Tymkowicz, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 3 Office, 2800 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51102, phone 712-274-5834 or 712-261-0405, email shane.tymkowicz@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by April 11, 2022 to be considered.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. We are piloting REACH a mobile web app that gives you a new way to stay involved and interact with Iowa DOT projects. Create your REACH account at this link: https://reach.iowadotpi.com/. Then, use the REACH app to easily submit comments, register for public meetings or view the “At Your Own Pace” online meetings without logging into the system again. Because it’s optimized for use on a mobile device, commenting and keeping up to date on Iowa DOT projects will be more convenient than ever. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4686.

#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.