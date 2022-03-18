MSAD 11 Highlighted Nationally for Addressing Gaps in Learning Opportunities with ARP ESSER Funds

Maine School Administrative District (MSAD) 11 is highlighted in the White House Fact Sheet for how it is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) Funds to target gaps in student learning.

MSAD 11 is addressing gaps in learning opportunities by using ARP ESSER funds to hire nine new teachers and implement a new math, language arts, and social studies program.

The additional teachers permitted the district to reduce class sizes from 22-24 students to an average of 14-16 students. The district has provided external and internal coaching, ongoing professional learning, and planning support to educators and staff.

Check out their story here: