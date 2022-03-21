Business Reporter: Converting raw data into business value
The importance of meaningful, accessible data for Industry 4.0LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Markus Lervik, CEO and co-founder of Cognite, explains why access to data poses a problem for asset-heavy industry at a time when 2.5 quintillion bytes of data is generated every day in a new video published on Business Reporter.
Industrial plants and factories are crucial sources of historic and real-time data. Unfortunately massive amounts of data sit in disparate legacy systems, making it difficult to create actionable insights and maximize value capture.
The solution is to create a data foundation to integrate data in real-time to create actionable, informed decision-making, automating workflows and improving asset performance, integrity and maintenance. This is especially important in industries such as oil and gas, where production optimization and reducing emissions is key to a smooth, gradual transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
What often thwarts digital transformation in industrial settings is that projects stall at the proof-of-concept stage or other initial phases before generating genuine business value. With a robust data architecture such as Cognite’s Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®, IT and OT data can be fused together to create new insights and scale digital solutions across assets.
Capabilities enabled by Cognite Data Fusion® include digital twins, AI-powered data contextualization, industrial knowledge graphs, and context-intelligent robots that enhance the efficiency, profitability and sustainability of industrial operations.
To learn more about how asset-heavy industries can benefit from a unified data platform, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Cognite
Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with one clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-heavy industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutions and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability.
Visit us at www.cognite.com.
Business Reporter
Press
email us here
+44 20 8349 4363