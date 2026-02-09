Business Reporter: Bringing manufacturing closer to consumers

Rather than just being an exercise in logistics, onshoring should involve a strategic overhaul

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Aishwarya Balamukundan, Senior Director of Marketing, Design and Manufacturing at Autodesk explains why it’s key that onshoring operations from overseas is integrated into a business’s broader transformation strategy. For decades, offshoring offered manufacturers lower labour costs and production efficiencies. Today, rising tariffs, long lead times, geopolitical uncertainty and logistical disruption have exposed the growing risks of distant supply chains. Recent data shows a decisive shift underway, with many manufacturers now bringing production closer to end markets to regain control, speed and resilience. Producing closer to customers shortens lead times, improves protection of intellectual property and allows manufacturers to respond faster when quality or design issues arise. Smaller, more flexible production runs become viable, while collaboration between engineering and manufacturing teams is strengthened.This transition, however, requires new ways of working. Digital tools are playing a critical role in enabling onshoring at scale. Cloud-based platforms such as Autodesk Fusion combine design and manufacturing in a single environment, helping teams optimise products for local production. Fusion Manage supports product lifecycle management by connecting engineering, supply chain and production data in one system, while Fusion Operations, a manufacturing execution system (MES), delivers real-time visibility into factory workflows, scheduling and performance.“Onshoring is more than a shift in geography,” says Jeff Kinder, EVP of Product Development and Manufacturing Solutions at Autodesk. “It’s a strategic transformation that empowers manufacturers to harness digital innovation, AI and cloud collaboration.”To learn more about how Autodesk solutions can enhance supply chain resilience and operational agility, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About AutodeskAutodesk is an American multinational software corporation that provides software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education and entertainment industries.It empowers innovators everywhere to solve challenges, big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products and more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps its customers design and make a better world for all.

