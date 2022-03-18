Submit Release
OffGamers and PayPal Organise Exclusive Spring Campaign

Your Gaming Alliance

We are glad that we were able to partner with PayPal for another shopping campaign which we are super confident that it will yield amazing results.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers and PayPal have jointly organised a spring-themed shopping campaign that includes various gifts and rewards.

The “A Blooming Spring Fest with PayPal” is part of OffGamers’ seasonal promotional campaigns which provides its customers with the opportunity to shop and get rewards on OffGamers digital store.

For this spring campaign, customers who spend up to a predetermined amount with OffGamers and use PayPal as their checkout option will stand a chance to win store credits and prizes.

This is the second campaign that OffGamers and PayPal have joined hands this year with the most recent one being the Lunar New Year campaign which was an overall success.

The spring campaign will be available on both OffGamers official website and its mobile app from the 16th of March 2022 until 30th of March 2022.


About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
