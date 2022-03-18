Global Radiation Oncology Treatment Planning Software Market by Offering, Therapy Type, Organization Size and Region
The global radiation oncology treatment planning software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segmental Analysis – Global Radiation Oncology Treatment Planning Software Market
According to Absolute Markets Insights report, software segment accounted for the higher market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2022-2030) in radiation oncology treatment planning software market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to increasing adoption of software to plan the line of treatment with an aim to enhance the accuracy of the treatment and to improve the patient outcomes. The introduction of these software has eliminated the number of errors and it delivers reliable access to patient’s information and disease history. Also, it helps to smoothly integrate the computerized data sources and allows the natural workflow, thereby effectively delivering the treatment. Moreover, it helps to reduce the transcription errors, which reduces the patient’s waiting time. The key players in the market are providing various softwares to meet the increasing demand of patients. For instance, Accuray, offers Accuray multiplan treatment planning system which enables medical professionals to generate high quality treatment plans for cyberknife robotic radiosurgery system. These flexible and personalized treatment plans can be created quickly resulting in fast and accurate treatment delivery.
The integration of artificial intelligence is anticipated to create an opportunity for the radiation oncology treatment planning software market growth over the forecast period. The development of AI based tools is making effective radiation treatment planning. Also, it is helping patients to start their radiation therapy sooner by translating complex clinical data into an optimal plan, thereby decreasing the chances of cancer spreading. Furthermore, the market players are focusing on the research and development activities which is boosting the market growth. For instance, in October 2020, Mayo Clinic and Google Health announced a joint initiative focusing on research into applying artificial intelligence (AI) to radiation therapy planning, a critical component of cancer care. In a similar instance, in 2018, Siris Medical, Inc., offered new PlanMDTM software, which enables radiation oncology clinical teams to leverage patient data and artificial intelligence to efficiently empower their treatment decisions. Also, it is the first and only tool that enables the physician to see the effect of editing contours in real-time, without re-optimizing or replanning.
Global Radiation Oncology Treatment Planning Software Market Scope:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Radiation Oncology Treatment Planning Software Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
• We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)
Key Findings – Global Radiation Oncology Treatment Planning Software Market:
• By offering, the software segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence. Furthermore, the real- time monitoring using this software is expected to create an opportunity for the market growth.
• By indication, the volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT) segment accounted for the highest market share as it allows for fast delivery of radiation treatment and results in improved conformality.
• By organization size, the small and medium size organizations are likely to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the increasing number of medium size organization across the nation and rising research and development activities.
• By end-use, hospitals accounted for a prominent share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at the fastest growth in the future, owing to increasing number of hospitals and rising adoption of treatment planning software’s by them to cater the patient’s need.
• By region, Asia pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to rising initiatives to enhance cancer treatment and developing healthcare infrastructure.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players operating in the global radiation oncology treatment planning software market are:
• Accuray Incorporated
• Brainlab
• Cerner Corporation
• Elekta AB (pub)
• GMV GROUP
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Prowess Inc.
• RaySearch Laboratories
• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
• Varian Medical Systems, Inc
• Other Market Participants
Global Radiation Oncology Treatment Planning Software Market:
By Offering
• Software
o On Premise
o Cloud
• Services
By Therapy Type
• Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS)
• 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D CRT)
• Brachytherapy
• Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT)
• Intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)
• Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)
• Others
By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Organizations
• Large Organizations
By End Users
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Cancer Treatment Centers
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
