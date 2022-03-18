Global Drone Charging Stations Market (Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis): A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Absolute Market Insights, wired charging dominated the market in 2021. However wireless charging is expected to take over during the forecasted period. As per the current trends globally commercial and industrial players are moving towards wireless technologies in order to decrease the chaos of cord management. Major players have developed wireless drone charging stations for smart and effective charging of UAVs. For instance, Heisha’s D80 drone charging station, which integrates an automatic drone charging pad, also provides optional accessories such as an UPS and solar charging. Therefore, such development of wireless charging stations provides major growth opportunities for the global drone charging stations market.
The global drone charging stations market was significantly impacted during COVID-19 pandemic, due to the supply chain disruptions, public lockdowns, travel restrictions and other such government restrictions. For instance, three sub-Saharan countries Rwanda, Ghana and Malawi used drones for delivery operations of medical commodities, COVID-19 supplies and medical samples, but this was only possible due to the existing drone infrastructure prior to the Corona virus pandemic such as drone charging stations and trained drones operators. Therefore, only the countries which had the foundation of drone infrastructure with drones, charging stations, drone operators were able to run various transportation operation. Although, post pandemic the market players as well as the consumers have realised the potential of drones as well as drone charging station for complete autonomy of supply chain applications.
U.S. in North America region is the most dominating region in terms of drone and drone charging station usage. In 2020, U.S. military showed interest in autonomous drone charging station to supports its fleet of hundreds of drones. For this the U.S. military in contract with University of Illionis, Chicago funded an amount of USD 8 million. The development will provide capabilities in drones to locate nearest charging docks for recharging and accomplishment of drone missions. These factors are propelling the global drone charging stations market.
Key Takeaways – Global Drone Charging Stations Market:
• In terms of revenue, the global drone charging stations market is growing at a CAGR of 10.23% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
• By power source, battery powered segment dominated the drone charging stations market in 2021. As most of the drone charging stations developed are compatible with battery powered source.
• By type, outdoor charging segment accounted for the highest market share for global drone charging stations market in 2021. As a major share of drones are used for commercial and industrial purpose, charging stations are also deployed outdoors to maintain application efficiency.
• By end use industry, individual segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecasted period.
• By region, Middle East & Africa region is expected to witness highest growth rate over the forecasted year. As industrialist over the recent years have recognised Africa as land of great potential due to natural resource availability, low labour wages, amongst other factors. Favourable government policies of various countries in the African region is promoting for the growth. For instance, Uganda’s third NDA(National Development Plan), 2020 key objective is to “strengthen the role of the state in guiding and facilitating development.” Therefore, industrial development directly impacts the demand of drones for applications in farming, transportation, security & surveillance among others, thereby, creating demand for drone charging station to improve process efficiency and provide autonomy
.
Global Drone Charging Stations Market Scope:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Drone Charging Stations Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
**We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
**We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)
Competitor Insights:
The drone charging stations market players follow various strategies such as business expansion, acquisition, collaboration, partnership, product development and product launch among others. For instance, the H3 Dynamics launched DBX-G7, a fully autonomous drone in a box system, in February, 2022. This system provides integrated functionalities such as battery charging, stowing, navigation, docking, data retrieval, transmission, and cloud-based processing.
The key companies profiled in the global drone charging stations market are mentioned below:
• Aerovinci
• CaseCruzer, LLC.
• edronic
• Energen.
• Global Energy Transmission Corporation.
• H3 Dynamics
• HeishTech
• HSE - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
• Nando Technologies LTD.
• Powermat
• POWERTEC
• Skycharge
• Other Market Participants
Global Drone Charging Stations Market:
By Charging Type
• Wired
• Wireless
By Power Source
• Battery Powered
• Solar Powered
By Type
• Indoor Charging
• Outdoor Charging
By End-User
• Individuals
• Government
• Enterprises
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Shreyas Tanna
