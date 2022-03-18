MoveStrong BYO 3D program now offers functional training staircase and ramp
The MoveStrong BYO 3D program now offers the Functional Staircase & Ramp models. Customize the model you chose with different training options and colors.CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoveStrong’s BYO (Build Your Own) program designs and customizes functional training systems to clients’ unique training needs. The program focuses on FTS models to improvise their layout and features using high-quality training options and personalized designs.
As part of this 3D program, the company has recently started offering functional training staircase and ramp models, offering buyers an option to customize their outdoor fitness areas with different colors, training options and surfacing.
Furthermore, this new launch provides an additional challenge of Locomotion upwards on a ramp and a staircase with plenty of exercise options to improve human performance, strength, and stamina.
To read more about this long-awaited and much-needed pillar in the functional fitness industry by MoveStrong, visit the website.
MoveStrong Functional Staircase Build Your Own Demo