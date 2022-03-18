St. Albans / DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2001282

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME:03/17/2022 @ 2319 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Road, Richford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Walter Ricardez

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/2022 at approximately 2319 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified of a single vehicle crash on Jay Road in the Town of Richford, VT. EMS also responded to the scene due to unknown injuries. EMS transported a male later identified as Walter Ricardez to the Northwestern Medical Center for minor injury. Subsequent investigation revealed Ricardez was impaired while operating the vehicle. Ricardez was processed for DUI and issued a citation to appear in court to answer for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2022 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin Court District

LODGED: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED