St. Albans / DUI Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2001282
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME:03/17/2022 @ 2319 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Road, Richford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Walter Ricardez
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/2022 at approximately 2319 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified of a single vehicle crash on Jay Road in the Town of Richford, VT. EMS also responded to the scene due to unknown injuries. EMS transported a male later identified as Walter Ricardez to the Northwestern Medical Center for minor injury. Subsequent investigation revealed Ricardez was impaired while operating the vehicle. Ricardez was processed for DUI and issued a citation to appear in court to answer for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2022 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin Court District
LODGED: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED