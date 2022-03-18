GalleonCoin Project Press Release March 2022

The GALE team face reveal

Significant progress has been made this month in expanding the ecosystem in which to spend and earn GALE.

Telegram marketing is the backbone of crypto. Our user base there has expanded quickly. Vietnam is a close neighbour and has a very large crypto community, so we’re pleased to get more exposure there” — Pepe FDXRP, Co-founder

PIO DEL PILAR MAKATI CITY, NCR, PHILIPPINES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As financial turmoil grips the world in light of current events, the GalleonCoin team continues to bring its vision closer to reality. Significant progress has been made this month in expanding the ecosystem in which to spend and earn GALE. The GalleonCoin Altcoin team has additionally grown in numbers and continues to spread the word about this fast, private, and secure digital payment system.

The GalleonCoin Team Expands

For March, the GalleonCoin Team expanded to include a full-time telegram community manager. Zik, an experienced community manager to serve their now 2000 Strong Telegram Community. Now Telegram based members can expect to be just as up to date on the latest announcements from the team as those on the discord server are.

Announcing VPS Services From VPS.lol.

GalleonCoin is now accepted as a payment option at VPS.lol. Based in the Netherlands, this provider offers VPS services ranging from small single core Linux containers to 6 core and 16 GB RAM KVM instances suitable for hosting large websites and other projects. Project lead Forkbeard as well as other community members have tested a few instances there since February. Forkbeard has this to say about the experience: “The instances are ready within minutes and provide full root access. I haven't detected any significant downtime apart from a short-lived DDOS event which was handled very quickly and professionally. Digital services are always the 1st frontier regarding acceptance of any given crypto as a payment option. For the project team, finding a partner that accepts GALE for server space will allow us to greatly accelerate funding for marketing and Game development. Vps.lol is no joke. You should definitely give them a try”.

GalleonCoin Embarks On Quest To Become a Player In The PTC & Microjobs Space.

GalleonCoin Team member Shahabaz has completed rollout of a new microjobs platform that will conduct operations in GALE as well as other up-and-coming cryptos. After long deliberation and a cost-benefit analysis on whether or not to join an existing platform, it was decided that an independent platform would provide the most scope for innovation. The platform is now live at ptcstoken.tk. Users can earn a small amount of crypto from visiting advertisers sites. Pay-per-view video and pay-to-post features are coming soon. The GalleonCoin team has earmarked considerable bounties for alpha-testers. Interested parties may apply on the Official GalleonCoin Discord Channel.

GalleonCoin & Cryptopros.

The Cryptopros network is a large collaborative group with over 35,000 active members who are mostly based in Vietnam. There will be an AMA (Ask Me Anything) style interview conducted on the Cryptopros telegram group at 9 PM GMT+8 on March 18, 2022 that will be simultaneously livestreamed on the GalleonCoin Odysee Channel. Over 3 million in GALE will be airdropped during this event. The GalleonCoin team will be represented by founders Forkbeard and Pepe. Pepe had this to say about the value of these kind of promotional events: “Telegram marketing is a backbone of crypto. It expands our user base while bypassing more established channels. Vietnam is a close neighbour and has a very large crypto community, so we’re pleased to have more exposure there”. The AMA will be broadcast as an episode of the usual weekly livestream, "The Crypto Cocktail Hour".



GalleonCoin (GALE) is a cryptocurrency project based on an independent mainet. It offers low-fee, fast, private, & secure transactions for all users as well as within the GalleonCoin Ecosystem. The GalleonCoin Project is currently welcoming stakeholders to support our blockchain with an ongoing GALE airdrop for the month including bounties and challenges fit to test the hardiest of coders.