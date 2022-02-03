GalleonCoin: Dev Diary #1

GalleonCoin Roadmap

The Galleoncoin team published its roadmap both on the website and reddit at the end of January, detailing a testing and release schedule for 2022.

I am hopeful an initial alpha of the online ship battling game will be publicly accessible by the month of March. I look forward to a bright future with this project” — Matt Gump, Unity Development Manager

MAKATI CITY, NCR, PHILIPPINES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GalleonCoin altcoin team was very busy over the past month. The community has grown to over 1000 members on Discord and 800 on Telegram. The Youtube channel also received some attention, with numerous tutorials going up as well as recordings of the Dev’s weekly twitch stream. GALE appears to have weathered the worst of the crypto crash that occurred in January, and is still available at accessible prices on Exbitron exchange.

Galleoncoin Wallet Released on Google Play Store

After comprehensive testing, The GalleonCoin Android wallet is now available on the Google Play Store. Project lead Forkbeard had this to say about the release “This was our first experience releasing an app on the play store, there was a bit of a learning curve, but after a couple of tries we got it approved. We are pleased to have the infrastruxure to give billions of Android users globally the opportunity to get involved in Galleoncoin”. The GalleonCoin Android wallet is designed to require minimal resources, taking up only 2 mb of storage space as it does not require a full copy of the Blockchain.

GalleonCoin Game Development

“Our game development roadmap may appear ambitious, it is intended to show how things will go within the timeframe if everything goes smoothly, so it should not be taken as an authority with times set in stone, just like any other development roadmap. I am hopeful an initial alpha of the online ship battling game will be publicly accessible by the month of March. There are naturally security concerns with any game that incorporates a crypto currency, so we will have to a lot time for penetration testing and exploitation so that the game, when public facing, meets a high level of security standards. I look forward to a bright future with this project and all of you, and I thank you for joining us on our journey this early on. “

What to Expect for 2022

The basic alpha of an web based ship battling game will have an important base of work behind it, allowing it to be expanded, over time, into a full fledged MMORPG. The earliest versions of the game are expected to be playable on a web browser with mobile-friendly versions to follow. Over time as the game becomes more complex, it will have its own application that would require installation on the device in order to access it.

Due to a planned long-term alpha and beta testing phase, the app will likely have to be downloaded outside of major store platforms in order to allow for quick updates and compliance with distribution platforms requirements once it is ready for a full release. All GalleonCoin balances earned ingame during the alpha and beta testing phase will carry over to the final release.

Community Involvement is Welcome.

While the GalleonCoin team is currently seeking additional 3d modelling experts, it is not necessary to have any special skills to get involved in the game’s development. As each player will be able to manage to crew of his ship, each of those crew members will be needing a biography. We are collecting these in our first-ever fan-fiction contest. Just send us an email with a 300-500 word biography of a crewman or officer who would have sailed the Eastern seas as a Spaniard, Spanish Colonial, Portuguese, Dutchman, or Wagou pirate. Approved biographies will be published and will be eligible for a share of 500,000 GALE awarded to the community’s favourite submission.

The GalleonCoin team will also be crowdsourcing audio of ambient voices for the languages within the scope of the project. An announcement regarding how to submit voice sounds and appropriate compensation will soon follow on the GalleonCoin News page.

GalleonCoin (GALE) is a cryptocurrency project based on an independent mainet. It offers low-fee, fast, private, & secure transactions for all users within the GalleonCoin Ecosystem. The GalleonCoin Project is currently welcoming stakeholders to support the blockchain with an ongoing GALE airdrop for the month including bounties and challenges fit to test the hardiest of coders.