GalleonCoin Surges Forward in 2022

The Galleoncoin has set sail

The Galleoncoin team has laid a strong foundation and charts its course for the year ahead with successful quality updates and a listing on a big exchange.

I am very optimistic about this project and welcome Galleoncoin to our exchange. Choosing Galleoncoin is a win-win result., I look forward to the Galleoncoin project getting better and better” — Finexbox CEO Sarah S.

MAKATI CITY, NCR, PHILIPPINES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past year was not a kind one for many crypto startups. Among the milieu of failed launches, forked chains, wallet upgrade debacles, & developer abandonment, the GalleonCoin altcoin project has weathered the storm and is off to a promising start.

Mandatory Wallet Update and Other Improvements.

The GalleonCoin team has had a very busy month. After 6 weeks the team has almost achieved its 6 month objective of attracting 500 holders. It has successfully managed two mandatory wallet upgrades without incident, and has tripled the size of it’s development team, which has been hard at work updating the masternode system to 200,000 GALE collateral with 20% block reward share. Due to community demand, the transaction confirmations have been reduced to 30. Original masternode operators were compensated with 100,000 GALE, 10 times the original buy-in. Upcoming improvements will include an alpha release of the first part of our ecosystem, a 17th century Age-of-Sail RPG set in the Pacific, in which players can earn and spend Galleoncoin.

Galleoncoin and Cryptosky.

The Cryptosky network is a large collaborative group with over 8000 active members and 100 coin and token projects participating within its ecosystem that will play a key role in the Galleoncoin Project’s marketing efforts moving forward. Since joining the team has welcomed many new members.

Galleoncoin is Now Available for Trading on Finexbox Exchange.

GALE will now be tradable for BTC, USDT, ETH, & LTC on Finexbox. With nearly $300,000,000 in daily volume, Finexbox is a big step up for the project. According to Finexbox CEO Sarah S., “I am very optimistic about this project and welcome Galleoncoin to list it in our exchange. We believe that this will not only help Galleoncoin project, but also help us further expand users. Choosing Galleoncoin is a win-win result. In many services, we can give priority to Galleoncoin, I look forward to the Galleoncoin project getting better and better”. GalleonCoin will continue to be available for exchange at Exbitron.com and xeggex.com.

Congratulations to Velio and Devir!

The December community favourite poll was carried out on the GalleonCoin Discord during the last week of December. The team extends its warmest congratulations to the winners, whose constant memetic contributions kept the vote so tight that in the end they agreed to split 1st and 2nd prize 50/50. The Galleoncoin team has tweaked the monthly community favorite by splitting it into 3 categories, Memes, Articles, and Coding. 1st prize in each category will be 200,000 GALE.

Other community projects include a paper-wallet generator and a more efficient wallet for Raspberry Pi.

Project lead Forkbeard said “I am very pleased with how the community has stepped up in setting this project on the path to success. We’re like a family here. My own kids and nephews are learning a lot about community management & Unity development for the upcoming game, and we try our best to extend that cozy atmosphere to anyone not trolling us too outrageously”.

GalleonCoin (GALE) is a cryptocurrency project based on an independent mainet. It offers low-fee, fast, private, & secure transactions for all users as well as within the GalleonCoin Ecosystem. The GalleonCoin Project is currently welcoming stakeholders to support our blockchain with an ongoing GALE airdrop for the month including bounties and challenges fit to test the hardiest of coders.