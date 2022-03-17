Employment opportunities available at Pere Marquette State Park

GRAFTON, ILLINOIS, March 17 - Pere Marquette State Park has several employment opportunities available for people who would like to help facilitate recreational opportunities in the state park system.

Pere Marquette State Park is accepting applications for the position of conservation worker. These positions have principle responsibilities of assisting in park maintenance tasks, such as grass mowing, trail maintenance and pavilion cleaning.

These positions are for a six-month term beginning May 1. Candidates should be at least 16 years old, have a valid driver's license and available to work weekends. The application period concludes April 15.

Interested parties may contact the site at 618-786-3323 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.