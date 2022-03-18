Rutland Barracks / Saturation Patrol

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4001296

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Rider

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/17/22, at approximately 1715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 4a, Rutland Town

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 17, 2022, between 1715 hours and 1915 hours, Troopers from the

Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on Route 4a in the Town of

Rutland. The purpose of the patrol was to enforce motor vehicle laws, in particular the use of handheld electronic devices and promote safe driving.

During the patrol, Troopers conducted a total of 19 traffic stops, all for operators using a handheld electronic device while operating a motor vehicle. The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorist to drive in a safe manner and refrain from using cell phones while operating a motor vehicle.

