Rutland Barracks / Saturation Patrol

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4001296

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Rider                            

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/22, at approximately 1715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 4a, Rutland Town

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On March 17, 2022, between 1715 hours and 1915 hours, Troopers from the

Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on Route 4a in the Town of

Rutland.  The purpose of the patrol was to enforce motor vehicle laws, in particular the use of handheld electronic devices and promote safe driving. 

 

During the patrol, Troopers conducted a total of 19 traffic stops, all for operators using a handheld electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.  The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorist to drive in a safe manner and refrain from using cell phones while operating a motor vehicle. 

 

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

