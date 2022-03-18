Aytekin Tank and Dan Avida Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Aytekin Tank, Founder and CEO of Jotform Dan Avida, CEO and Co-Founder of Engageli

Aytekin Tank, Founder and CEO of Jotform. Dan Avida, CEO and Co-Founder of Engageli.

My recommendation would be to define a list of people and resources needed to bring the project to life." — Aytekin Tank, Founder and CEO of Jotform

Aytekin Tank, Founder and CEO of Jotform

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

Each process of bringing an idea to life is different. But I can speak to my online forms software company, Jotform.

The idea was sparked from the day job I had when I saw a huge opportunity to create a product that would ease the burden of coding online forms. I started the company because I was sick and tired of having to code forms and knew there had to be an easier way forward.

When I started Jotform, I thought it would be good to make the product completely free so there was a low barrier of entry for people to use it, and so it would create brand loyalty.

I opted to grow my business slowly, so I didn’t need to accept any venture capital or even bring in a co-founder. Of course, bootstrapping isn’t for everyone, but it worked well for Jotform.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why?

Start slow. No one told me to start my company slowly. In fact, the popular opinion in tech is to go fast. I decided against this path and to take the slow route, which allowed me to play the long game and be successful over time without giving up control of my company.

If you can swing it, grow organically. Choosing to grow through bootstrapping rather than taking on capital from investors is a great way to develop a loyal customer base and build out the product without outside pressure.

Focusing on profitability is the only way to ensure success. In a bootstrap situation, it’s a lot more valuable than “vanity” metrics. You can and should monitor an array of key performance indicators, but profitability is the most important by far.

You can create a great company as a solo founder. Many successful startups have multiple founders but resisting the pressure to launch with a co-founder or multiple co-founders streamlines decision-making when time is of the essence. You know what’s best for your company and growth.

Bootstrapping forces you to focus on customers, and that’s a good thing. Companies who receive VC funds answer to customers too, or they ultimately won’t succeed. But the leadership team’s time and attention are fragmented by the need to justify decisions to investors or shareholders who play an oversight role. In a bootstrap scenario, customers get 100% of your attention.

Dan Avida, CEO and Co-Founder of Engageli

Can you share five of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Never argue with people’s feelings. I learned that from my boss when I was a newly minted manager. I have found this advice to be very useful. There is no point to try to convince people to change how they feel about something by argument. Many studies have shown that to be case.

Another executive early in my career explained to me that it’s not what you did with the last million, it’s what you are going to do with the next dollar you invest. It has always freed me to manage investments looking forward instead of in the rear-view mirror. Every new dollar invested is influenced by what comes next, rather than what happened last. This is harder to do than it seems.

One of the things I personally learned from a conversation with Steve Jobs is to be focused on the long-term goals, sometime at the expense of short-term gratification. It means there’s no need to act impatiently. ROI can be calculated over years, versus weeks and months.

Efi used to say that it important to treat all employees equally, no matter where they are in the organization and to provide people with challenges and opportunities so they could shine.

I have always greatly enjoyed spending time with my colleagues no matter what their specific role is. Hewlett Packard used to call this “management by walking around.”

Another thing I learned from Efi is not to go into negotiations with a backup position in mind. Efi felt that if we had one prepared, we would get to it prematurely.

