Zara Silver and Hanna Mandelbaum & Alison Blumberg Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Zara Silver, Teen dance and acrobatic phenomenon, a student at Hussain College In Studio. Hanna Mandelbaum and Alison Blumberg, Co-CEO's of Evermore Pet Food.

Many industries are so male-dominated that there is still very much a "boys' club" mentality. Breaking in and being taken seriously requires an extra level of assertiveness." — Hanna Mandelbaum and Alison Blumberg, Co-CEO's of Evermore Pet Food

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

Prove to yourself what you thought you couldn’t do. I did this by putting myself out there on social media at a very young age even when I doubted myself.

Learn how to observe your thoughts instead of attach to them. Once you can do this, you can realize when you’re taking on limiting beliefs, fears, or doubts from the external world.

Be consistent. If you can remain disciplined, the results are bound to come.

Learn to validate yourself by identifying your strengths, positive traits, and how you’ve impacted others.

Continue to exit your comfort zone. The most magical outcomes tend to come from taking risks.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

My favorite quote is “everything happens for a reason.” I am very hard on myself so when something doesn’t go as planned I get upset with myself but then I have to tell myself that there are many more opportunities to come and that one was just not the one for me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would start a movement to increase accessibility to dance schools for those who are socioeconomically at a disadvantage from doing so. I would like to promote equal educational opportunities for all youth, no matter their financial status or nationality.

Hanna Mandelbaum and Alison Blumberg, Co-CEO's of Evermore Pet Food

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

It’s up to you to make people believe in your business. Even though we knew from the get-go that our food was special, it wasn’t immediately apparent to everyone else. Passion, however, can be infectious. In our first meeting with an important distributor, we were waxing poetic about the virtues of Evermore and Alison absentmindedly took a bite of the dog food. Her genuine enthusiasm won over everyone at the table, and we’re pretty sure that helped us secure the distribution deal.

Be ready to pivot. At the time, working with a distributor was THE way to do business in the pet food industry, but it wasn’t the best way for us to do our business. It took us years to recognize this. However, once it became clear that we needed to shift to a direct-to-consumer approach, it was like the seas parted and our business started to truly take off.

There’s no white knight. There have been times when running our company was a genuine struggle, and we couldn’t see a path forward. In some of these dark moments, we’ve been approached by business advisors, would-be investors, and other “experts” who claimed to hold the keys to our success. In every case, it quickly became clear that their proposals were more about lining their own pockets and taking advantage of our perceived naivete. If someone sounds too good to be true, they probably are.

There is not one way to define success. By conventional metrics, we are not the most successful food in our category. As far we’re concerned, however, we’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished: bootstrapping our way to profitability, providing health insurance, 401(k) plans, and a living wage to ourselves and our employees, and forging strong relationships with our vendors and customers — all while keeping our integrity and commitment to humane sourcing practices.

Savor the valleys, not just the peaks. We used to live for the highs — like the great Evermore Me press and breaking sales records — and get depressed when the dust settled. Over the years, we have come to be grateful for the lulls. Those “down” times keep us going because they allow us to take a moment to breathe and gather the energy needed to face the next hurdle.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We’ve certainly made the world a better place for a lot of dogs and their humans. Our customers are constantly reaching out to let us know that the switch to Evermore has been life-changing for their pups.

