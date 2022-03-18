MTI (Mobile Tech, Inc.) certified as a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise
MTI is honored to announce it has been granted its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification.HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI (Mobile Tech, Inc.) MTI, a technology innovator and manufacturer working to enhance customer interactions with major brands across the globe, is honored to announce it has been granted its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification as a validation of its status as a minority-owned business.
The certification is awarded to businesses that are verified to be 51% owned, operated, and controlled by racial or ethnic minorities and U.S. citizens.
MTI is a global business that thrives because of the diversity of our employees and our worldwide partners. We are proud to be certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).”
“Becoming certified as a Minority Business Enterprise was a natural step for MTI as we continue our ongoing commitment to diversity and equality. We look forward to working with our clients, partners, and other MBE-certified businesses to build on these values.”
Mary Jesse, CEO
MTI is committed to working with suppliers and vendors that come from a wide range of backgrounds to incorporate all perspectives so that they are considered and included accordingly. MTI joins 1,750 corporate members that are recognized as part of the NMSDC and more than 1,450 corporate members through NMSDC regional affiliates.
MTI is proud to join the ranks of these members and other minority-owned businesses that have a continuous and ongoing focus on diversity and inclusion.
About MTI
MTI is a technology innovator with expertise in asset protection, self-service and tablet solutions, business intelligence, and global services, serving major brands across the globe. MTI’s innovative design and production capabilities, along with our unmatched field services, ensure success for our customers across healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and retail.
Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon with offices in Hong Kong, Ireland, and London, MTI brings over 40 years of experience helping our customers meet their complex business needs.
