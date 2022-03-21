District Energy Launches a New Website
We are excited to launch a new website to tell our story and help homeowners see just how affordable and what a great investment a solar energy system can be. We are here to help consumers save.”WASHINGTON, D.C., WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- District Energy, a SunPower Authorized Dealer, recently launched a new website featuring a Solar Calculator that makes it easy to calculate an approximate cost of going solar based on location, electricity bill and system type. It can also quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar.
Created in 2016, District Energy takes a holistic approach when designing solar systems, assessing each customer’s energy demand and providing an innovative, customized, green energy solution. When working with the District Energy team, customers get solutions that are rooted in integrity, quality, and attention to detail.
As a full-service solar company, District Energy has a team that includes engineers, electricians, contractors, with services that include permitting, design, installation, and PTO. SunPower panels are used with Enphase micro-inverters that have 25-year warranty. They strive to help homeowners, businesses, non-profits and government attain the best return on investment while they transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable solar.
They also assist customers to take advantage of all tax credits and incentives while they save money on electric bills and add value to their structures. Homeowners and businesses are able to have predictable energy costs while also adding resiliency against outages and actually make money with SRECs. In DC roofs have value — with the current incentives, customers can generate income from their roof. Currently DC has the highest SRECs in the nation meaning it is the best time and place to go solar!
While District Energy can install solar on nearly any type of roof, they specialize in the flat roofs on historic homes. Other installation types, such as ground mount, canopy / car port and green roofs are available for commercial customers. The team will find the customized solution that is best for you.
“We are excited to launch a new website to tell our story and help homeowners see just how affordable and what a great investment a solar energy system can be,” stated Tarek Azar, Principal of District Energy. “We are here to help consumers save on energy cost as they become independent from the grid — doing right our customers and the environment!”
About District Energy
Since 2016 District Energy has been designing, permitting and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable and experience of SunPower for residential and commercial applications throughout Metropolitan DC. With SunPower’s stellar reputation, the Washington DC solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. As a SunPower Authorized Dealer, District Energy provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.
