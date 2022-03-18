Portal Asset Management Announces Its Own Actively Managed Multi-Strategy Fund

Deryck Graham, CEO of Portal Asset Management Nitin Gaur, CTO and Head of Research Mark Witten, CIO of Portal Asset Management

Radiance is guided by the investment committee with the core individuals each having over 25 year of fund management, commercial or technology experience.

Growth is important, but preservation is the operative focus for the wealthiest investors and money managers are notoriously conservative in Australia. Radiance is constructed with this firmly in mind” — Deryck Graham, CEO and Founder of Portal Asset Management

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, March 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- • JUST ANNOUNCED: The Portal Radiance Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund focused on fundamental investing in global crypto assets• Radiance is guided by the investment committee with the core individuals each having over 25 year of fund management, commercial or technology experience.• Aims to outperform the overall crypto asset market net of fees per annum with volatility of 35%-50% annualised•. Aims to reduce volatility by investing across various layers of the Cryptocurrency, DeFi, Smart Contract, gaming, metaverse and NFT stacks-- Portal Asset Management , an award-winning crypto asset management advisory firm, today announced the launch of its third fund, which is focused on outperforming Bloomberg’s Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) with reduced volatility of 35%-50% annualised.Family offices are the discrete investment managers for the wealthiest people in Australia, “Many Australian family offices are looking to the US where some 45% of family offices are planning to invest in cryptocurrencies in 2022 with the average holding for those currently holding crypto being 1% of assets. This being the case it is estimated that family offices already own 4.2% of the digital assets market with an appetite to see that number increase substantially,” says Deryck Graham, CEO of Portal Asset Management.The Portal Radiance Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund (“Radiance”) comes in response to tremendous demand from forward-looking investors seeking to get the most from the exponential world of digital assets with a professional institutional-grade approach.The volatility of the fund is reduced by investing in diversified tokens across the various layers of Cryptocurrency, DeFi, Smart Contract, Web 3.0, Gaming, Metaverse, and NFT stacks. The portfolio is constructed with a fundamental long-term view, as well as, taking advantage of short-term opportunities by trading strategies across durations and risk profiles.Risk reduction is only possible through rigorous research, and it’s the global ‘dream team’ behind the Radiance fund that makes it uncharacteristically unique. Collaborating in concert, the Investment Committee members each draw on over 25 years of global fund management and deep digital currency industry research.“Take Portal’s Head of Research, Nitin Gaur, he has been a director of IBM for some 20-plus years. His insights into how banks, payment providers, and corporations are activating themselves in this space is exceptional, so is the work he does on the regulatory side with the U.S. Government and the IRS. Nitin brings unsurpassed insight into how this tech is really evolving,” says, Mark Witten CIO and Co-Founder of Portal Asset Management.The purpose of a successful family office is to grow and preserve wealth. Risk management plays a critical role in protecting families from succession challenges, market disruptions, privacy, and cyber threats.“Growth is important, but preservation is the operative focus for the wealthiest investors and money managers are notoriously conservative in Australia. Radiance is constructed with this firmly in mind,” says Deryck Graham, CEO, and Founder of Portal Asset Management.The Fund is uncorrelated with traditional asset classes such as equities, real estate, bonds, and commodities and also with the cryptocurrency markets. It seeks to take advantage of the opportunities within the nascent, and currently inefficient, digital currency markets.It is fundamentally focused on long-term investment and whilst quantitative analysis is part of Portal’s investment process, the fund is not quantitatively driven, but rather based on fundamental analysis.As an investment manager with a global outlook, Portal Asset Management can identify and exploit the resulting winning and losing tokens across the digital asset space through deep industry and thematic analysis as well as fundamental, bottom-up research on individual tokens.The fund is now open for subscriptions prior to its launch in April 2022. For more information, please visit portal.am --About Portal Asset Management Pte LtdPortal Asset Management’s core thesis is predicated on our firm belief that ‘everything is about to change’ as digital assets become the fourth superclass of assets. As the digital currency market formalises and becomes regulated, it continues to represent a new frontier for accredited investors to seek superior risk-adjusted returns that are uncorrelated with traditional equity and debt markets. These markets are inefficient and represent substantial sources of alpha for skilled investment managers.The investment teams of Portal Fund, Horizon Fund and Radiance Fund bring an institutional-grade investment approach combining both quantitative and qualitative investment analysis with prudent portfolio construction to provide access to this unchartered space. The teams aim to consistently deliver positive performance with reduced volatility via uncorrelated strategies that achieve upside as the sector grows and which preserve capital in down-markets via diversification across differing systematic trading strategies.Portal Asset Management (“Portal”) is an independent boutique adviser in the digital currency space. Incorporated in Singapore, it acts as digital asset advisor to First Degree, the manager of Portal Fund, as Corporate Authorised Representative to Boutique Capital Pty. 