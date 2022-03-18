22A50001011/Family Fight
CASE#: 22A5001011
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/17/2022 / 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Street, Island Pond, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Eric Rohena Jr.
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ossipee, NH
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/2022, at approximately 1300 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Middle Street in the Town of Island Pond. Upon trooper’s arrival and subsequent investigation, probable cause was developed that Rohena caused bodily injury to a household member. Rohena was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks. Rohena was lodged for lack of $500 bail and is due in Caledonia County Court on 3/18/22 at 1:00pm.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2022 @ 1:00pm
COURT: Essex County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Corrections
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
