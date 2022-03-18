Submit Release
22A50001011/Family Fight

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5001011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Brian Connor                       

STATION:  Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2022 / 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Street, Island Pond, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:   Eric Rohena Jr.                                            

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ossipee, NH

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/2022, at approximately 1300 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Middle Street in the Town of Island Pond. Upon trooper’s arrival and subsequent investigation, probable cause was developed that Rohena caused bodily injury to a household member. Rohena was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks. Rohena was lodged for lack of $500 bail and is due in Caledonia County Court on 3/18/22 at 1:00pm.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    03/18/2022 @ 1:00pm     

COURT: Essex County

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State Corrections   

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

22A50001011/Family Fight

