22A50001011/Family Fight

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2022 / 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Street, Island Pond, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Eric Rohena Jr.

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ossipee, NH

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/2022, at approximately 1300 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Middle Street in the Town of Island Pond. Upon trooper’s arrival and subsequent investigation, probable cause was developed that Rohena caused bodily injury to a household member. Rohena was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks. Rohena was lodged for lack of $500 bail and is due in Caledonia County Court on 3/18/22 at 1:00pm.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2022 @ 1:00pm

COURT: Essex County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Corrections

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881